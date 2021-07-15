Amuneke trains grassroots coaches in Lagos

Determined to impact knowledge to upcoming coaches, former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke would today organise a one-day clinic at the famous Federal Housing Authority (FHA) football field in FESTAC City, a surburb in Lagos. The 1994 African Footballer of the Year who is a holder of UEFA Pro Coaching License, said it was important to widen the knowledge of coaches from the grassroots upwards in order to sustain the growth and development of the game in the country. “I will be having a one-day tactical training with coaches within FESTAC and its environment and I just want to share few tips that could improve their coaching knowledge and overall standard,” explained the Tanzania national team coach to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Amuneke who served on the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) at the Russia 2018 World Cup, said participants at the clinic would be exposed to new dynamics in order to boost their coaching repeitoire.
Related Articles
Report: Arsenal squad hold clear-the-air talks in bid to rescue season
Arsenal’s players exchanged angry words with each other in a clear-the-air meeting after manager Mikel Arteta called the squad together to identify reasons behind their poor start to the season. Sources have told ESPN that Arteta assembled the entire first-team group on Tuesday in a bid to address a slump in form that has […]
World number one Barty beats Pliskova to win first Wimbledon title
Ashleigh Barty won her maiden Wimbledon title as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nervy final to become the first Australian women’s champion for 41 years. Barty won the first 14 points to take early charge in a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win on the 50th anniversary of idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden win […]
Britain’s Okolie KOs Glowacki to win world cruiserweight title
Britain’s Lawrence Okolie won the World Boxing Organisation cruiserweight title with a spectacular sixth-round knockout of Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki at Wembley Arena on Saturday. Victory meant the 28-year-old Londoner became the first male member of Britain’s 2016 Olympic squad to claim a professional world title, with Okolie unbeaten since joining the paid ranks. […]
