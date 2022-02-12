Amunike: Eguavoen and I have common goal to qualify Nigeria for Qatar

The newly appointed Chief Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Emmanuel Amunike, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, has said there won’t be any conflict of interest between him and the interim Technical Adviser of the team, Austin Eguavoen. Excerpts…

Congratulations on your new appointment, how does it feel coming serve Nigeria again?

First, I have always said it that, I am a Nigerian, I have been privileged to have served Nigeria as a player, and after retirement, I ventured into coaching and I was given opportunity to serve the country again at the youth level. Nigeria believes in me and what I have been doing and called me again to serve, what I will say is to thank everybody and hopefully, time and God will give us the grace to do what is expected of us and right for our football to move forward. I remember as a player, I can tell you that a lot of Nigerians when their team is playing, even if they don’t have food, you will see them trooping to the stadium to support the Super Eagles; Nigerians are so personate about football and I will say I am always available to serve my country. The most important thing is to thank everyone involved and the federation because it is rare to see someone been showed so much love over the years, from my playing days, to when I became the coach.

The most important assignment now is the World Cup qualifier against Ghana, how will Nigeria approach that game?

Our mind now is on the game against Ghana, the AFCON is gone and even the least person on the street wants the Super Eagles to be in Qatar, I think that spirit and motivation, the positive vibes from everyone in the country will go a long way to help us. We can qualify surely, but we will need to do all the things needful. In football, there are so many things and those at times determine the success of a team. Hopefully, when the time comes, Nigeria will be in a good position to compete with Ghana. It’s a known fact about the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana and whether we like it or not, we are brothers.

You will be working with Austin Eguavoen; won’t there be conflict of interest?

Why will there be conflict of interest? We are focusing on the same goal and that’s to take Nigerian football to another level, we have same interest and that’s what will help us. We have to lay down an example to the younger generation and that’s what most of us who played the game in the past and are now into coaching are doing. We have a target, and we must achieve that working together as a team, so I don’t see any conflict of interest.

Let’s go back to the just concluded AFCON, you worked for CAF technical study group, what would you say about the technical performance of all the teams especially those at your centre in Garoua?

The technical performance of all the teams in terms of the games played in the group stage, we saw a lot of interesting games. I personally can tell you that I think the competition really unveiled itself. The beginning was slow but as the games progressed you began to see a lot of things. If I should rate this just concluded AFCON, I would rate it highly. It was promising and I am looking forward to a better competition in 2023. If you noticed, at the start, some of the teams with big names struggled, Algeria didn’t make it from the group, Egypt even though they played in the final, struggled all through the competition, Senegal started badly as well, but you can see that we have so many surprises from teams like Gambia, Comoros, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea, so it was a beautiful tournament.

Like you said it was a difficult competition for the big teams, would you call the competition a competition of surprises?

Surprises in the fact that some of the newcomers in the tournament did so well. Like Gambia, Comoros, they played good football but I think there was later room for improvement as the tournament progressed. We were able to see better performances from teams like Egypt and Senegal, and they deservedly played in the final. There was a level of interest shown and it was good for the tournament.

In the first round of matches, 12 goals were scored but things changed in the second games as over 20 goals were scored, what do you think caused the drought in the first round of matches?

Well, I don’t know, but in every tournament, the first games are difficult. Everyone is trying to be careful and nobody wants to lose the first game, bearing in mind that if you lose your first game then you would have to do everything to win the second one and you might end up committing a lot of mistakes. In the second games, people are more open and goals start coming in.

In Cameroon, the Super Eagles returned to 4-4-2 formation, we had Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon taking their position on the wings, what would you say about a formation that gave Nigeria so many victories in the past?

It is good, these are young guys and I think the most important thing is for them to make the most of their own time. I’m happy for them that they are doing their best but there is always room for improvement. Simeon really played well at the AFCON, he gave Nigeria more opportunities on the offensive games but I hope he improves on his crossings. Those things can be worked on.

You have so many members of the current team going through you as a coach at the youth level, looking at the performance of a player like Taiwo Awoniyi in Cameroon, would you say he found it difficult to fill in the gap for Victor Osimhen who missed the tournament?

Taiwo is a big player and I think over the years he has gained experience and faced challenges. So even if Victor was not in Cameroon, we are not going to compare people. They are all different, Taiwo is a good player and he is strong. He came to Cameroon and I am happy the technical crew had confidence in him, believe in him. The coach did that and I like it. He was able to transmit positive message to all the players and I think that was key. Football involves managing everyone including your backroom staff. I hope the players are in position and I know they will be because it’s their time.

