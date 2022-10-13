Amusan, 9 others for Athlete of the Year Award

World record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, was yesterdaynamed alongside nine others for the prestigious Women’s World Athlete of the Year. The year 2022 has been an incredible one for the Ogun State-born athlete, with gold at the African Championship in Mauritius, the World Championship in Oregon, USA, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the Diamond League final in Zurich. In a release by the World Athletics, Amusan would be fighting for the honour alongside nine others who also excelled during the year under review.

“World Athletics is pleased to confirm a list of 10 nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics,” the statement read. “It has been another memorable year for the sport and the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits, and other events around the world.” A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote. The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result. Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October. After the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

