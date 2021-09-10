Sports

Amusan beats Tokyo Olympic medalist in Poland

Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan has claimed another win at a global meeting weeks after putting behind her Tokyo 2020 Olympics disappointment. Amusan at the Continental Tour Gold meeting at the Stadion Slaski in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday, September 5, emerged winner in the women’s 100m Hurdles event. Amusan won with a time of 12.64s ahead of Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper who clocked 12.75. The USA’s Christina Clemons was third in 12.92.

Before this latest win, Amusan had also claimed victory at the Citius Meeting, Bern, Switzerland in August where she set a new Meet Record. Her winning time at the Citius Meeting was 12.80s, ahead of Poland’s Klaudia Siciarz and Australia’s Clay Liz. Apart from Amusan, some of the other winners at Sunday’s Continental Tour Gold meeting included Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who was running her first race since her lifetime best 10.60 in Lausanne, Switzerland on August 26. The Jamaican sped to a Meet Record of 10.81 to win way ahead of Swiss athlete Mujinga Kambundji who returned a time of 11.08.

