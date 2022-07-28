Amusan, Brume enjoy NOC scholarship grants – Gumel

The President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, yesterday revealed that the two athletes who excelled at the just concluded World Athletics Championships- Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume – were on the sponsorship of the NOC. Gumel noted that the NOC as an organ of the FG has placed Amusan and Ese on a scholarship programme since 2018 with an annual stipends till date. Amusan, Ese enjoy NOC scholarships grants – Gumel.

Working in concert with the Ministry of sports and the AFN, the duo of Amusan and Brume are among 14 Nigerian athletes that have and will continue to receive NOC support till Paris 2024 Olympics. The Nigerian Olympics Committee, NOC revealed the details of these scholarships in financial terms. The fund is from the IOC solidarity fund secured by the NOC.

“We have 14 of our notable grade A athletes under this scheme and we have never failed to give them the training and school grants. “There is need to pay for all the staff members of each top athletes and that is why grants are essential,” Gumel said. In addition, the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare came up with the Adopt-an Athlete initiative in which the Delta State Government adopted Brume while Ogun State adopted Amusan. It was also learnt that the two athletes are among the beneficiaries of monthly grants for the Olympic Solidarity scheme and the money for seven months have been paid so far as part of preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games slated for France. Investigations revealed that Amusan and Brume have received about 36,000 dollars in recent time apart from what they enjoy as adopted athletes of Ogun and Delta States. They have also collected monthly up keep money since January till date on a daily basis.

