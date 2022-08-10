Sports

Amusan, Brume, others receive bonuses from ministry for CWG feats

The fourth set of Team Nigeria medallists and their coaches at the 2022 Commonwealth Games have received their cash rewards from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for their heroics in Birmingham.

 

Athletes who won gold medals received $5,000, silver medallists received $3,000, while bronze medallists got $2,000.

 

Athletes who represented Nigeria in the 4 x100 relay received $15,000 for the team.

 

Among those who got rewarded are Women’s 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan; 200m silver medallist and long jump winner, Ese Brume among others.

 

The coaches and officials also got rewarded by the ministry for their roles in Team Nigeria’s success. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare ensured that the three weeks camping allowance was paid to all athletes.

 

