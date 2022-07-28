Chioma Ajunwa
Amusan, Brume’s success, eye opener for Nigeria – Ajunwa

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…urges FG to invest more in athletes, coaches

Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, has said the success of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume at the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA, should be an eye opener for Nigeria that talents abound in the country. Amusan in the early hour of Monday became the first Nigerian to ever win a World Championship gold medal while also becoming the first athlete from the country to achieve a World Record standard after running a new 12.12secs to secured her place in the final of the events before almost smashing the record the second time in the final where she ran another 12.06secs albeit wind aided. Brume on her part won a silver medal in the women Long Jump after jumping a new Season Best of 7.02m in the final. Speaking with New Telegraph, Ajunwa said what the two athletes have achieved has shown that talents abound in the country and there is need to harness them.

“Honestly speaking it so amazing that she achieved that and I think this should send a strong message to the people at the affairs of athletics and sports in the country that we have a lot of Brume, Amusan and the rest in Nigeria and there is need to start bringing them together for grooming,” she said. “You never can tell what you have until you bring them together. Nigeria should stop the attitude of leaving the athletes to themselves and wait for them to come around on the trial day. If Amusan was not in the States, she wouldn’t have been able to make this World Record and I am sure not winning the World Championship medal. “We need to cultivate the same attitude as the Americans, Jamaicans, Britons, whereby they help their athletes and also facilitate their training.” Speaking further, the Nigeria Police officer said there is need to invest in the coaches too as the sport already gone digital while our coaches are still using old knowledge to train athletes.

 

