Amusan completes historic golden clean sweep

Rave of the moment in track and field, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, on Sunday became the first Nigerian athlete, dead or alive to be crowned champion at all levels of athletics in the same year after successfully defending the Commonwealth Games title she won four years ago in Gold Coast, Australia.

 

The petite, 25-year-old ran a new Games Record of 12.30secs in the 100m hurdles final on Sunday at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The win makes Amusan the first and only Nigerian to be crowned African, Commonwealth  and World Champion in the same year.

 

In June, the World Athletics Diamond League Trophy winner successfully defended her African Championships title, storming to a wind-aided 12.57secs, the fastest time in all conditions in the event’s history at the championships.

 

The Nigerian followed up on that historic feat. She won the 100m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA to become the first Nigerian to be crowned a world champion at World Athletics’ flagship event, as she achieved the victory in a record-breaking fashion with 12.12secs  to become the first Nigerian track and field star to set a world record. It is not just that she successfully defended her title, she also took down Brigitte Foster-Hylton’s longstanding Games Record of 12.65secs, shaving off more than three-tenths of a second to run a new record of 12.30secs (-0.2).

Meanwhile, the aura of golden girl, Tobi Amusan, continued to shine on Team Nigeria after leading the relay team to another record on Sunday in Birmingham. Apart from winning gold on the continent, the team won her second gold medal at the international stage since 1994 when Nigeria won gold also at the Commonwealth Games.

 

