Amusan, Ekevwo arrive for C’wealth Games, World Championships Trials

Sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan, and sprinter, Raymond Ekevwo, have arrived Nigeria for the 2022 Nigeria Athletics Championships scheduled to hold between June 24 and 26. The duo arrived yesterday aboard Qatar Airways and Royal Air Maroc respectively.

Amusan improved her African 100m hurdles record (12.42sec) by 0.02 to 12.41secs on her way to winning the event at the Diamond League meeting in Paris, France on Satu r – day. The 25-yearold will be bidding to successfully defend her Nigerian 100m hurdles title and pick the event’s ticket to represent Nigeria at both the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Amusan will also be seeking to break the 12.63secs Nigeria Championships record set by Angela Atede in Lagos in 1997. Ekevwo on his part came second at the World Athletics Continental silver tour meeting, the Meeting De Madrid 2022, running 10.11 seconds in the 100m event.

The 23-year-old will be seeking his first national 100m title and a return ticket to the World Athletics Championships after making his debut in 2019 in Doha Qatar. He will also be keen to punch his ticket to his first Commonwealth Games

