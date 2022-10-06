Sports

Amusan: Nigeria needs to do more for athletes – Ogun Gov

The current World Athletics, Commonwealth Games, and African Champion in 100 metres hurdles, Tobi Amusan, has charged the Nigerian government to do more for athletes so as to discourage them from leaving the country for greener pasture.

The queen of the tracks gave the charge on Tuesday, in an interview with journalists shortly after meeting with the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun at his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta office. Amusan, an indigene of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State was rewarded with N5 million and a house by Abiodun. Amusan noted that a lot still needs to be done in sports development in Nigeria if the country must excel in more sporting completions. She particularly called on the government to invest more in the development of young talented Nigerians and provide the enabling environment for them to develop their talents.

“Thegovernmentmostdefinitely can do better so as not to lose our athletes to other countries. We can do better when it comes to sports development in the country. “All thanks to my governor for supporting me, I think the federal government can do the same when it comes to supporting athletes financially. “A lot needs to be done when it comes to sports development, I hope they look into it and help the young talents grow,” Amusan said.

 

