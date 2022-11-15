Amusan one step away from Women’s World Athlete of the Year

Nigeria’s reigning star on the track and New Telegraph’s Athlete of the Year, Tobi Amusan, is a step away from winning the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 after the final five was announced by the World Athletics.

The initial list of 10 was pruned down to five with the100m hurdles record holder making the final shortlist. Amusan in the year under review won the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 100m hurdles while achieving a new World Record of 12.12secs. She also won the Diamond League, Commonwealth Games and African Championships.

The five athletes, who represent five countries from three area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2022, at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.

Another athlete on the list is Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth 100m gold medal at the World Championships this year and also the current Diamond League 100m winner as she also Rana world leading 10.62secs among her record seven sub- 10.70secs 100m races of the season.

