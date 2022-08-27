Sports

Amusan second in Lausanne Diamond League

World Record holder Tobi Amusan finished second in the 100m Hurdles at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland.

Amusan ran 12.45secs to finish behind Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn as the Olympic champion ran a new Meet Record of 12.34secs.

The United States Tia Jones finished third with a Personal Best of 12.47secs.

 

Sports

Report: Messi, Suarez spotted leaving Barcelona restaurant

Posted on Author Reporter

  Man of the moment, Lionel Messi may not have reported to Barcelona medicals and training sessions, there are indications that he is in Barcelona. The Sun of UK quoting numerous sources, has reported that the maverick striker was spotted in Barcelona for the first time since dropping the bombshell that he wanted to leave the […]
Sports

Knee injury rules Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of this summer’s European Championship because of a knee injury. The 39-year-old was recalled to the Sweden squad in March after coming out of international retirement, reports the BBC. A post on Sweden’s official Twitter account said Ibrahimovic had told coach Janne Andersson he could not play at […]
Sports

Silas Nwankwo to pocket N3.8m for winning NPFL Golden Shoe

Posted on Author Moses Ojewunmi

Silas Nwankwo is set to pocket a total of N3.8million for winning the golden boot in the NPFL, thanks to the award sponsors. Nwankwo finished on top of the 2020- 2021 NPFL goal scorers chart after he found the back of the net for Nasarawa United against Abia Warriors in the final day of the […]

