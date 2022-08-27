Amusan second in Lausanne Diamond League

World Record holder Tobi Amusan finished second in the 100m Hurdles at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland.

Amusan ran 12.45secs to finish behind Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn as the Olympic champion ran a new Meet Record of 12.34secs.

The United States Tia Jones finished third with a Personal Best of 12.47secs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...