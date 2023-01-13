Sports

Amusan wins EKOFM’s Person of the Year Award

The General Manager of Radio Lagos/EKOFM, Olajide Lawal, has advised Nigeria’s ace female athlete, Tobi Amusan, who won the 2022 EKOFM Person of the Year Award, not to rest on her oars but continue working hard. Lawal, who made this statement yesterday while presenting the award to Amusan’s manager, Lanre Vigo, in his office, said the award would serve as a motivation for the athlete to continue making brilliant performances in international athletic competitions.

While stressing that the reward for hard work is more work, the station’s General Manager, said the athlete should be proud of being associated with President, Ousegun Obasanjo, former United States of America President, Bill Clinton, late Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, who were past winners of the award. Amusan’s manager, Lanre Vigo, said the athlete, who thanked the station’s management for the award, was delighted to be nominated as the winner of the EKOFM Person of the Year Award, adding that Amusan had promised to make the country proud by repeating similar feat in 2023 athletic championships.

To win the award, Amusan, had 89 votes ahead of Ejiro Otarigho, a tanker driver, who drove a burning fuel tanker away from a residential area at Agbarho, in Delta State, in order to save lives and Daniel Amah, a Policeman, who rejected the sum of $200,000 bribe from armed robbery suspects in Kano State.

 

