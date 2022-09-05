Sports

Amusan wins gold in Germany

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

World Athletics Championship and Commonwealth Games record holder in the 100m women’s hurdles, Tobi Amusan, has maintained her good form as she claimed gold medal at the ISTAF Berlin race yesterday

The Nigerian returned to winning ways after she breezed to an easy win in women’s 100m Hurdles final at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, despite problems at the last hurdle.

Amusan who came second place in the Lausanne Diamond League two weeks ago, won the race by more than one-tenth over her closest challenger. The Queen of Tracks clocked 12.45s (-0.3) with Tia Jones of the United States of America in 2nd in 12.58s and Megan Tapper of Jamaica in 3rd with 12.66s.

However, Amusan will be burning the tracks again this week as she alongside Ese Brume will be competing in the Diamond League final in Zurich

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Renewed Richardson edges Thompson-Herah in Lucerne 100m

Posted on Author Reporter

  American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who has not appeared in competition since the end of June, saw off Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the 100m at the meet in Lucerne on Tuesday. On a wet track and sprinting into the wind (two metres per second), Richardson won in 11.29 seconds, just 0.01sec ahead of the […]
Sports

Osimhen, others’ transfer values shoot up

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The stellar performances of Super Eagles players for their various clubs in Europe have seen their transfer market value shot up, the latest Transfermarkt update has revealed. Per data provided on renowned stats website Transfermarkt, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is now valued at €65 million, the highest market value of his career. Osimhen was valued […]
Sports

Mbaoma powers Enyimba to victory with hatrick as Shooting pip Plateau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Super Eagles forward Victor Mbaoma hits a hatrick as Enyimba beat Kwara United on the Matchday 33 of the NPFL.   He scored twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick in the second half to hand the People’s Elephant the maximum points. In Ibadan, Shooting Stars playing behind closed door defeated Plateau United […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica