Amusan wins gold in Germany

World Athletics Championship and Commonwealth Games record holder in the 100m women’s hurdles, Tobi Amusan, has maintained her good form as she claimed gold medal at the ISTAF Berlin race yesterday

The Nigerian returned to winning ways after she breezed to an easy win in women’s 100m Hurdles final at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, despite problems at the last hurdle.

Amusan who came second place in the Lausanne Diamond League two weeks ago, won the race by more than one-tenth over her closest challenger. The Queen of Tracks clocked 12.45s (-0.3) with Tia Jones of the United States of America in 2nd in 12.58s and Megan Tapper of Jamaica in 3rd with 12.66s.

However, Amusan will be burning the tracks again this week as she alongside Ese Brume will be competing in the Diamond League final in Zurich

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...