Amuwo Odofin residents seek Tinubu’s resolution of crisis

Residents of Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State have restated their demands for the leaders of the All Progress Congress (APC) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure that a Chairmanship aspirant in the area, who is also a former lawmaker in the eight Assembly, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu is installed as the Chairman of the local government.

Barr. Chris Mosindi of Chris Mosindi & Co law firm, Olorunrinu’s lawyer, while speaking with newsmen after the day’s proceeding maintained that the matter before the State High Court deserved a fast hearing. Mosindi added that he had received a lot of calls from many anxious residents of Amuwo Odofin, who had equally paid a visit to his office on the need for a speedy conclusion of the matter legally.

“I believe that on the next adjourned date, we will be in Court with all the evidences that affirm our stand on this matter, and I certainly believe we will reclaim his mandate. “We have had six adjournments so far, but I blame it on our Nigerian Judicial system. Of course, we have to comply with the order of the court,” Mosindi said. Oluwasegun Kosoko, a youth leader in the area also registered his displeasure over the development, noting that anything short of restoration of Olorunrinu’s mandate in Amuwo- Odofin will make the opposition hold sway there politically.

