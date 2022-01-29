News

Amuwo Odofin residents seek Tinubu’s resolution of crisis

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Residents of Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State have restated their demands for the leaders of the All Progress Congress (APC) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure that a Chairmanship aspirant in the area, who is also a former lawmaker in the eight Assembly, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu is installed as the Chairman of the local government.

Barr. Chris Mosindi of Chris Mosindi & Co law firm, Olorunrinu’s lawyer, while speaking with newsmen after the day’s proceeding maintained that the matter before the State High Court deserved a fast hearing. Mosindi added that he had received a lot of calls from many anxious residents of Amuwo Odofin, who had equally paid a visit to his office on the need for a speedy conclusion of the matter legally.

“I believe that on the next adjourned date, we will be in Court with all the evidences that affirm our stand on this matter, and I certainly believe we will reclaim his mandate. “We have had six adjournments so far, but I blame it on our Nigerian Judicial system. Of course, we have to comply with the order of the court,” Mosindi said. Oluwasegun Kosoko, a youth leader in the area also registered his displeasure over the development, noting that anything short of restoration of Olorunrinu’s mandate in Amuwo- Odofin will make the opposition hold sway there politically.

 

Our Reporters

News

MOSOP: Buhari must tackle insecurity head-on

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the rising security challenges in the country, by seeing criticisms as an alternative view that could be turned into an opportunity rather than an attack.   MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement also called on the […]
News

SERAP sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila over non-publication of corruption probes reports

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila to court over non-publication of reports of all completed public hearings and corruption probes by the National Assembly since 1999.   The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1065/2020 filed at the […]
News

Out-of-school children figure in Nigeria hits 10m – Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, yesterday said Nigeria has more than 10 million outof- school children, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Nwajiuba made this known at the launching of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) by the Jigawa State government in Dutse. He said: “With an estimated 10,193,918 children out-of-school, […]

