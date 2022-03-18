AMVCA 2022 to holds May 14

Edwin Usoboh

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of local entertainment content and organisers of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards have announced the date for the eighth edition of the movie awards ceremony.

The awards show, which is in its eight year, was last held in 2020. It did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head of Content Africa Magic, Dr. Busola Tejumola, disclose that the eighth edition will run from Saturday, May 7, 2022, to Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Lagos.

Tejumola made this known during an interaction session with the media ahead of the nominees unveiling, which will be hosted by actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Effiong on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

According to the organisers, May 7 has been designated as the AMVCA Opening Night.

This will be followed by a runway show on May 8 in partnership with BellaNaija Style, tagged, ‘Design for the Stars’, and will feature a competition for budding fashion designers.

May 9 will be dedicated to the Multichoice Talent Factory, and will include movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MTF academy.

May 10 is for ‘Africa Magic Session with Content Creators’, where industry stakeholders and enthusiasts will be hosted to a special ‘Africa Magic Content Market Day’.

To make it an all-encompassing show, May 11 has been tagged, ‘Pan-African Food Festival and Cultural Day’; while May 12 will be solely for digital content creators.

A special gala will then be held on Friday, May 13, for award nominees; while the grand finale of the ceremony will hold on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

According to the Head of Content, Africa Magic, Busola Tejumola, $500 million will be made available for the development of indigenous content in the course of five years.

The ‘Best Soundtrack’ category winner will also go home with N1 million.

