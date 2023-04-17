AMVCA 2023: Checkout Full List Of 9th Edition Nominees

The highly anticipated annual African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominations list for the 9th edition of the prestigious award has been released ahead of the event slated to hold in Lagos on May, 20, 2023.

The organizers of the annual prestigious awards dedicated to celebrate outstanding performances in entertainment on Sunday announced the 2023 nominees of the award.

The nomination announcement which was aired of Africa Margic Cahnnles was co-hosted Nigerian and Ghanaian actors, Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang, alongside kid actors from the popular Africa Magic original series, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal.

The organisers for the MultiChoice awards night show rolled out the list of nominations into various categories which by tradition recognise outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment.

But in this 9th edition, the organizers has added digital content creation throughout Nollywood and the entire African content on the evening of Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The biggest nominees for the night are; Brotherhood, Anikulapo, Shanty Town and others as they battle for Best Movie Award nominations.

Femi Adebayo’s King of Thieves (Agesinkole), Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo, Kayode Kasum’s Ile Owo, Mugisha Morris’ Tembele and Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi’s Four Four Forty-Four will slug it out in the Best Overall Movie Category.

BEST SOUND TRACK – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.

Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street

Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town

Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

BEST MAKE UP – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Carina SFX – The Trade

Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo

Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street

Maryam Ndukwe , Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella

BEST WRITER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES) Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet and Victor Aghahowa – Diiche (Episode 5)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – Kanaani

Uche Ateli – Choke

Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Charles Oleghe – Diiche

Ekuka Ishaq – Tembele

Idowu Adedapo – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views) – Flawsome

Jonathan Kovel – Shanty Town

Jonathan Kovel – Anikulapo

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde – Real Housewives of Lagos

Paul Gambit – Jolly Roger

Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks – Jewel

Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining

Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja

Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya

Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains

Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Nadira Shakur – Married to Work

Omar Hamza – Gacal

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida

Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Chris Odeh – Choke

Kayode Kasum Obara’ M

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV – Kanaani

Samira Yakubu – Red Carpet

Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv – Four Four Forty Four

BEST TELEVISION SERIES

Adeola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade – Real Housewives of Lagos

Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki – Visa On Arrival (Season 1)

Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Safina Mellisa – The Plan

Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson – Single Kiasi

Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum – When are we getting married

James Omokwe – Diiche

Millicent Ogutu – County 49

Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe – Flawsome

Vincent Nwachukwu – Game On (Season 2)

Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Best Okoduwa – 100 of Us

Charles F. Solomon – Way to the Top

Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion – Green: The Amazons

Chude Jideonwo – Awaiting Trial

Nathaniel George – Truck Blind Spot

Nora Awolowo – Nigeria-the Debut

Nora Awolowo – Baby Blues

BEST DIRECTOR

Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Babatunde Apalowo – All The Colours of the World are between Black and White

Bolanle Austen – Peters Man of God

Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Obi Emelonye – Black Mail

Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe – Diiche

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

A Quiet Intruder

Cheza

Leaked

Revisit

Stinger

Strings

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – SWAHILI – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Daniel Manege – Mpiganaji

Freddy Feruzi – Dau

Malcom Hamisi – Barakatatu

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin – Safari

Wilson Nkya – Mvanmizi – The Intruder

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE YORUBA (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq Abebi Seranko Seniyan

Karamot Adeboye – Morenikeji

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Okusanya Bayonle Samson – Mr Raji

Ololade Tijani-Ebong – Ogeere

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – HAUSA – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abubakar Bashir Maishadda – Aisha

Evans Ejiogu – Kwana Casa’in

Nancy Yiljep – Guzama

Ty Shaban – Lulu Da Andalu

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE – IGBO – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie – Ifediche

Shileold A. Ibironke – Ijeoma

Shileold A. Ibironke – Ego Mbute

Trinity Ugonabo – The Bride Price (imego)

Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi

BEST OVERALL MOVIE – AFRICA

Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street

Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood

Kayode Kasum – Ile Owo

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele