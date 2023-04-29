AMVCA 2023: Omission of Kunle Remi, Ronke Ojo, others from nominations raises concerns

The African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) is one of the biggest award ceremonies in Africa. It has over the years recognised outstanding performances in African television. Shortly after the nomination announcement hosted by Bisola Aiyeola and Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, the social media space went agog, following the omissions of some brilliant actors from the different award categories. Evident on the list is light-skinned actor, Kunle Remi, who was not nominated for his role in the movie, Anikulapo, despite his outstanding performance in the movie and the various nominations the movie itself received. Another shocking omission was Ronke Ojo for best supporting actress in drama for her role in Brotherhood. Omission of Ojo, whose amazing performance received a lot of accolades, has led to a lot of questions as to why she did not receive a nomination. The AMVCA has over the years celebrated and recognised outstanding roles, performances and films hence people have begun to question why some notable actors were omitted from the list despite having an impressive record in the year under review.
