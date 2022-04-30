AMVCA 8: Africa Magic unfolds Digital Content Creator’s Day Competition

As part of efforts at spotlighting and celebrating the growing popularity of online content creators across Africa, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will feature a special Digital Content Creator’s Day Competition to showcase exceptional talents from across the continent.

The debut edition of the AMVCA Digital Content Creators Competition will take place online, while the winners will be announced at the Digital Content Creators’ Day Brunch on May 11. Speaking on the competition, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said: “We are very excited to stage a digital content creators’ competition as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to spotlight and support content creators and inspire new talent.” Content creators will have the opportunity to showcase their craft while promoting authentic African storytelling. To participate, creators are expected to submit a well-produced skit, not more than three minutes long in any genre or topic. Entries would be judged on creativity, technical skill, comedic punch, message/ t h e m e a n d performance.

