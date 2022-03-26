AMVCA 8: OmoGhetto the Saga scoops highest nominations

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, can’t stop leading the pack. After edging out her toughest competition at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Awards (AMVCA) 2020 to win the Best Actress in a comedy, she has secured the highest nominations at this year’s AMVCA 8.

It didn’t come as a surprise that her 2021 high grossing movie, Omo Ghetto The Saga, which topped Nigeria’s box office for seven weeks and became the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time in its fifth week, grossing ₦480.5 million cumulatively, led nominations as the AMVCA returns to the business of honoring film stakeholders after holding off on the event in 2021 due to C0VID-19. Akindele secured more than seven nominations at AMVCA 8 for the Best Actress in a comedy, Best Writer, Best Sound Editor, Best Makeup, and Best Costume Designer categories with her movie Omo Ghetto The Saga. The flick was also nominated for the Best Movie in West Africa.

Through the same film, Chioma Chukwu Akpota, was also nominated as the Best Supporting Actress at AMVCA 8. Since breaking into Nollywood with the popular series, I Need To Know, in 1998, she has continued to thrive on the Nollywood scene with series like My Siblings and I and Jenifa’s Diary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...