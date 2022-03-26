Arts & Entertainments

AMVCA 8: OmoGhetto the Saga scoops highest nominations

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, can’t stop leading the pack. After edging out her toughest competition at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Awards (AMVCA) 2020 to win the Best Actress in a comedy, she has secured the highest nominations at this year’s AMVCA 8.

It didn’t come as a surprise that her 2021 high grossing movie, Omo Ghetto The Saga, which topped Nigeria’s box office for seven weeks and became the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time in its fifth week, grossing ₦480.5 million cumulatively, led nominations as the AMVCA returns to the business of honoring film stakeholders after holding off on the event in 2021 due to C0VID-19. Akindele secured more than seven nominations at AMVCA 8 for the Best Actress in a comedy, Best Writer, Best Sound Editor, Best Makeup, and Best Costume Designer categories with her movie Omo Ghetto The Saga. The flick was also nominated for the Best Movie in West Africa.

Through the same film, Chioma Chukwu Akpota, was also nominated as the Best Supporting Actress at AMVCA 8. Since breaking into Nollywood with the popular series, I Need To Know, in 1998, she has continued to thrive on the Nollywood scene with series like My Siblings and I and Jenifa’s Diary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Angry customer demands refund after ordering a dozen masks, receiving “only 12”

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A small business owner from Minnesota has earned the Internet’s admiration for keeping her calm while dealing with an angry customer who demanded a refund after ordering a dozen face masks and receiving “only 12”. According to news website, KRFO, Zada McCray is a single mother and the owner of Zada’s Vault – an online […]
Arts & Entertainments

I can still win Grammy Award – 9ice

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Celebrated Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, recently dropped his 10th studio album, titled ‘Tip of The Iceberg’. The MOBO Best African Act 2008, who gained recognition in 2005, after releasing his debut single, “Little Money”, and in 2008, released his classic sophomore album, ‘Gongo Aso’ which had the smash hit collaboration with […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jacob in the Bible is the number one ‘Yahoo boy’ – Nigerian prophet

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A white garment Nigerian prophet identified as Abiodun has sparked an outrage on social media after he said Jacob in the Bible is the number one Yahoo boy and 419 kingpin. He made the statement in a new video which has since going viral on social media. The cleric stated that Jacob performed all kinds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica