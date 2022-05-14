Arts & Entertainments

AMVCA 8: Winners to emerge tonight

As the organisers of the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) reward creative excellence tonight at the prestigious Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites; fans are in high anticipation as to who will emerge the biggest winners of the night. With celebrities like Funke Akindele-Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Nancy Isime, and Timini Egbuson among others who earned double nominations; expectations are, however, high that their favourite will emerge ultimate winner.

TV host, Nancy Isime, is expected to slug it out with co-nominees that include: Bisola Aiyeola, Meg Otanwa, Osas Ighadoro, Kehinde Bankole, and Asabe Madaki in the Best Actress in Drama/TV series category while Gabriel Afolayan will battle Femi Jacobs, Efe Iwara, Stanze Eze, Enyinna Nwigwe, and Timini Egbuson in the Best Actor in Drama/TV series category. One remarkable feat of this year’s edition of the award is the fact that it will play host to movie stars and film directors from Hollywood. The list include: Tasha Smith, actress, director and producer, known for her role in the acclaimed films, ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ and its sequel, ‘Why Did I Get Married, Too?’.

She will be joined by Bayo Akinfemi, a cast member of the popular television series, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ as well as Brandon Michael Hall of the ‘God Friended Me’ series fame. Also expected are Sidra Smith, award-winning producer and head of Essence’s Film and TV Studio and Grant Housley, Hollywood producer, writer and director currently at Paramount Pictures, where he has worked on some of the biggest films and most critically acclaimed television series in the world.

 

