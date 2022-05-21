Arts & Entertainments

AMVCA 8: Yemi Alade, D’banj, Lagbaja, Rema deliver top performances

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) Season eight may have come and gone but the memories of the great performances, stunning fashion statements and entertainment that it produced cannot be overlooked. Audiences across Africa were treated to premium entertainment when Lagbaja, Rema, Yemi Alade and D’banj lit up the stage with top notch performances.

The prestigious award night also witnessed live performances by top 12 contestants of Nigerian Idol Season 7 alongside the winner and second runner-up of Season 6, Kingdom and Akunna. Delivered at intervals, the colourful performances were major highlights of the award night graced by high profile personalities in the African entertainment industry. Energetic dance crew delighted the audience with choreographed dance steps, as delectable singer, Yemi Alade, performed her hit song, Shekere. A major highlight of the night was a blend of the new and old Afrobeat generation provided sound headlined by Lagbaja and Rema.

The Afrobeat legend, clad in his familiar mask outfit, jointly performed two of his hit tracks Gra Gra and Konko Below, with new generation rave, Rema. The hall was on its feet, thanks to the duet that evoked the sound that captured Nigerian music airwaves of the 1990s and early 2000s. In his usual charismatic manner, ace entertainer, D’banj, delivered a performance to be remembered on the epic AMVCA night. The Koko Master, as he is fondly called, was at his entertaining best, as he brought the memorable awards night to a befitting end.

 

Our Reporters

