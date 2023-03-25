AMVCA 9: Organisers unveil event plan, Femi Odugbemi as head judge

Multichoice in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, has announced that the 9th edition of the prestigious awards will be held between May 18 and 20. The three-day event will be a celebration of film production talents, culture, fashion, music and other elements of African entertainment. Announcing the schedule for this year’s edition, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said the Awards has been a yardstick for measuring excellence in the movie industry, and this edition is unique.

“The AMVCA has in the last eight years become the unit by which excellence is measured and recognised and this ninth edition of the AMVCAs stands in a unique position being hosted in the 20th year of Africa Magic operations in Nigeria and at a point when cinematic output across Africa is entering a phase of global recognition and appreciation. “This year, in partnership with Amstel and Zagg Energy Drink, we will be hosting a threeday event that has begun with the call for entry, which ended on March 17. We have a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the last edition. ‘‘Short listing has begun and we will move to the judging phases. The Head Judge for the ninth AMVCA is the veteran film Director, Producer and Writer, Femi Odugbemi.

The nominee announcement will be on April 9, and will air across all Africa Magic channels, after which the voting portal will open.” Tejumola disclosed that the event this year will start on May 18, with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day and then the Runway Show/ Nominee Gala on May 19. The celebration will climax with the Award Night on May 20. She added that AMVCA is committed to celebrating the incredible talents in the African film and TV industry and the amazing people who do the work in front and behind the cameras, to encourage them to keep telling the African a u t h e n t i c stories

Like this: Like Loading...