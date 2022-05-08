AMVCA: Africa Magic celebrates authentic African storytelling with ‘New Online Social Content Creator Category’

Africa Magic through the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) recognises outstanding talent in Africa’s television and filmmakers industry.

The annual accolade reiterates its commitment to authentic storytelling, and this year it is taking it a step further by shining the spotlight on online content creators ahead of its eighth edition. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caught the world by its grip and affected many industries negatively.

However, it presented several opportunities as well. For creatives across the world, it was a time of wholesome music, fashion and entertainment trends. The lockdown imposed on major cities in Nigeria birthed a lot of creative social media content creators. In the past two years, we have seen content creators who have carved a niche for themselves, created a persona, and consistently rolled out engaging content for their community.

They have constantly set trends, created catchphrases, and entertained and educated their audience during the process. Many of them have amassed millions of followers on their social media platforms, so it makes sense for the AMVCAs this year to acknowledge their impact. The authentic comic content created by the new and older generation of skit makers led to a normalization of skits.

It further resulted in higher consumption of short films by the entertainment industry. Consequently, in recognition of the growing popularity and quality of content on social media and AMVCA’s mission to shine the light on indigenous talents contributing to the success of the film and entertainment industry, the organisers of the premium award show unveiled a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator this year.

“We are very excited about the Best Online Social Content Creator category as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to represent all content creators and inspire new talent.

There is no better time than now to recognize and celebrate this growing digital community as we stage the eighth edition of the awards,” said Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola.

AMVCA unveiled the nominees for the Best Online Social Content Creator via an announcement by Adesua Etomi- Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong on March 19 on Africa Magic channels. Mr. Macaroni was nominated for Multi Personality Disorder, and Tee Kuro was selected for the Nollywood epic Love Story 1 & 2 (parody).

Jacqueline Suowari for Of Line and Layers, Edem Victor for First Date – Mummy’s Boy, and Elozonam Ogbolu for Affiah-DeJa Vu were also nominated. Other nominees are Bukunmi Adeaga- Ilori for Kayamata, Oga Sabinus for Mr Funny, and Taaooma for Road Rage.

