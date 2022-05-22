AMVCA: An epic moment for Rattlesnake’s cast, others

Winning African Magic Viewers choice Awards is an epic moment that Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Oga Sabinus, Rattlesnake lead actors will not forget in a hurry. Not just because they shined as winners in their different categories, but because many of them were beyond surprise about the win. No doubt, most of the 2022 AMVCA winners, just like social media comic content creator, Oga Sabinus who could not contain his shock at beating Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi, that was spell bound, were first time winners. Ramsey Noah have won best actor in many awards in the past but not as a movie director. Winning the Best movie director with ‘Rattlesnake’ is obviously a great boost to Ramsey’s movie directing career. Also, being a good director must have rubbed off positively on Osas Ighodaro and Stan Nze who were lead actors in the movie as they followed their director to the top. More so, Veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). Actress Funke Akindele won the best actress in comedy category for her performance in Omo Ghetto The Saga. The mother of twins won against her fellow nominees Nse Ikpe-Etim, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye and Sarah Hassan. These and a few others were the epic moments that will remain ever green in the minds of many for a long time.

