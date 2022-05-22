AMVCA: An epic moment for Rattlesnake’s cast, others

Winning African Magic Viewers choice Awards is an epic moment that Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Oga Sabinus, Rattlesnake lead actors will not forget in a hurry. Not just because they shined as winners in their different categories, but because many of them were beyond surprise about the win. No doubt, most of the 2022 AMVCA winners, just like social media comic content creator, Oga Sabinus who could not contain his shock at beating Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi, that was spell bound, were first time winners. Ramsey Noah have won best actor in many awards in the past but not as a movie director. Winning the Best movie director with ‘Rattlesnake’ is obviously a great boost to Ramsey’s movie directing career. Also, being a good director must have rubbed off positively on Osas Ighodaro and Stan Nze who were lead actors in the movie as they followed their director to the top. More so, Veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). Actress Funke Akindele won the best actress in comedy category for her performance in Omo Ghetto The Saga. The mother of twins won against her fellow nominees Nse Ikpe-Etim, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye and Sarah Hassan. These and a few others were the epic moments that will remain ever green in the minds of many for a long time.
Bunmi Alabi launches first book to mark 40th birthday
Bunmi Alabi is the beautiful wife of a popular music video producer, director and singer, Aki Alabi. Exactly ten years ago, the couple released a hit song ‘Komole’ which kept many music lovers on their feet all season. Bunmi Alabi, mother of two turned 40 at the weekend and to celebrate the milestone, she […]
Abuka Jonathan, Nigerian model making waves in Austria
Speaking of Nigerians making our country proud abroad, Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, popularly known as Bigg Joo on social media, is a fashion model on many spotlights in Austria. Though he is gradually gaining ground with top brands in the Austrian fashion industry, he has quite a following number on social media, courtesy of his many […]
Adeniyi Olaniyan becomes Onipokia of Ipokia amidst pomp
The boisterous town of Ipokia lost its balance last weekend when the newly installed Onipokia of Ipokia in Ogun State, Oba Yisa Adeniyi Olaniyan, attracted the high and mighty for his scintillating twoin- one event. Celebrating his ascension to his father’s throne and his 50th birthday anniversary at the same time, the classy monarch […]
