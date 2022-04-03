Body & Soul

AMVCA first-ever Runway Show 'design for the stars' –Organisers

To celebrate the upper class fashion that comes in display on the red carpet of Africa’s very own Oscar Award, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will feature a special event to showcase exceptional fashion talent on the continent.

The debut edition of the AMVCA Runway Show is in partnership with Africa’s leading beauty and style platform, BellaNaija Style.

The AMVCA Runway Show will take place on Sunday, 8 May 2022 as part of this year’s eight-day long festivities for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “From costumes to red carpets, the role that fashion plays in film cannot be overestimated. Our continent is blessed with some of the most talented fashion designers and creatives you will find anywhere in the world.

 

This is why, in line with our commitment to continually support local talents, we are beaming the spotlight on this very important element of film for this edition of the awards.” In the lead up to the runway show, upcoming designers will have an opportunity to have their designs showcased alongside top and established designers in a special Design for the Stars competition.

The competition will encourage these budding fashion designers to celebrate their craft whilst promoting Africa’s rich cultural fashion heritage showcased over the years through Africa Magic and the AMVCAs.

To enter for the competition, interested designers should visit the official website to fill in an online application form. Upload five pictures of their original designs, along with a one-minute video explaining why they should be selected.

The competition is open to designers 18 and above who have less than five years of professional fashion design experience at the time of application. The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

 

