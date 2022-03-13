Body & Soul

AMVCA unveils nominees for 8th edition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa Magic will on Saturday, March 19, 202 unveil nominees for the eight edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The event is slated to broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 9pm WAT.

 

Nollywood actors, Adesua Etomi- Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong, will announce the nominees in all 33 categories for this edition.

 

Speaking about the well anticipated event, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said; “We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCA and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident will embody the excellence the awards is renowned for”.

 

For this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator; the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series bringing the total number of 33 categories. 12 categories will be open to viewers’ vote and 21 decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Victor Okhai.

Some of the other categories include Best Movie in Southern, East and West Africa, Best Director and Best Cinematographer

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Why I may end up as baby daddy –Denrele Edun

Posted on Author with IFEOMA ONONYE,

It may not come as a shock to know that Television host and entertainer, Denrele Edun’s adrenaline rush and energetic nature started way back in 1994 when his parents put him in the church choir. Back then, 13-year-old Edun knew how to start a tsunami with his dance steps when it was time for thanksgiving. […]
Body & Soul

I get inspirations from nature, says Paris Sanusi

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Paris Ado Sanusi is the wife of Captain Ado Sanusi, former Managing Director of Aero Contractors. Paris is also the founder and CEO of Olalee Fashion House and a member of Evolving Women in Politics Foundation. The foundation encourages women to go into politics. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks on why it […]
Body & Soul

Test of true love

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  E ach time she opened her eyes, she saw the eyes staring at her. She wondered where she was. Her mind couldn’t focus on anything. Suddenly, everything seemed to be turning round. She felt herself being lifted, face turned upward. As she was about to hit the white ceiling, she started dropping. She opened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica