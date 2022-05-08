News

AMVCA week flags-off in grand style

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

 

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards hosted an opening night gala on Saturday, May 7, 2022, which officially kicked off the 8-day lineup of activities for the week.

This edition will be heralded by a series of events that will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food, and African culture.

 

The Opening Night Gala started with a red carpet session at 5pm which saw the likes of Osas Ighodaro, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lala Akindoju with sponsors and organisers of the event in attendance.

 

Nigeria’s renowned media personality, IK Osakioduwa hosted the Opening Night Gala for the 8th time in the history of the AMVCA.

Event highlights included soul-stirring and soothing performances from Nigerian Idol’s 2022 top four finalists: Jordan, Banty, Progress, and Zaron who stole the hearts of the guests.

The 8th edition of AMVCA is sponsored by Amstel Malta with tactical sponsor, Pepsi.

Other sponsors at the event were Promasidor, Quick Teller, Moet and Chandon, Lush Hair, Supa Komando, Desperado, Sunlight Detergent, and 2Sure making the event a great and memorable experience for everyone.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

