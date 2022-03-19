AMVCA8 holds on May 14

The organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) have announced that the eighth edition will hold on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Lagos. Tejumola made this known during an interaction session with the media ahead of the nominees unveiling tonight She said the eighth edition would be a weeklong event featuring film screening, fashion show, Multichoice Talent Factory Showcase, Africa Magic Content Exchange, Pan -African Food Festival, Digital content and a special gala-night.

AMVCA is an annual accolade event presented by MultiChoice recognising outstanding achievements in television and film across Africa, voted by the general public, broadcast live across the continent. AMVCA, adjudged Africa’s most attended film award, is returning two years after the last edition held in March 2020 before COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the world

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...