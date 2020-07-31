An applause for C’River cyclists

Bishop Emnah Isong, Chairman, Cross River Anti-tax Agency, has lauded cyclists in the state for reciprocating government’s anti-tax policy by embarking on fixing bad spots and potholes in some streets in Calabar metropolis. The cyclists on Monday had troopped out to fix the bad spots as a way of appreciating the state government’s tax exemption policy for low income earners, which included cyclists, tricycle riders and others.

Addressing a cross section of the cyclists around the 8th Mile axis of the metropolis, Isong said it was good that those who were directly affected by the harsh tax regime of the past now heave a sigh of relief. Isong, who is the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), made some cash donations to enable the purchase of more materials like cement, sand and gravel for the work. “I want to commend you people, most sincerely, for using this move to say thank you to His Excellency for exempting you from taxation. We are happy that at least no one is extorting money from you unduly again.

“We will continue to ensure that no low income earner is made to pay any form of illegal levies in Cross River. “Please don’t fail to call our toll free hotlines, if anyone harasses you with tickets or any form of levy. “We have received the backing of all the arms of government to end illegal and multiple taxes and levies in the state especially as regards low income earners, and the agency is working in line with the 2015 Cross River Tax Exemption Law. “We have a mobile court in place with a prosecutor.

It is a serious crime for anybody to use illegal levies and taxes to oppress residents of the state who owned small shops that fall within the category of low income earners. “Illegal taxation will end in Cross River so that investors could come in to help grow the economy of the state,” he said. Responding, the leader of the cyclists, Efiok Ekpenyong, thanked the governor for his interest in the welfare of the low income earners. He said that the cyclists in the state would continue to reciprocate government’s gesture in their own little way.

Ekpenyong, however, appealed to the state government to focus attention on fixing potholes in the metropolis, saying that the rainy season had rendered some streets unpassable. “A spot in Agrofeeds Road in the 8th Mile axis of the metropolis is at the verge of dividing the road into two. “I, therefore, urge the government to do something about such bad spots before it becomes too late,” he said.

