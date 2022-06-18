An Artikulated and Tinubated dolaporisation of Nigeria

Never in the history of Nigeria have the majority of good people in our nation been given no other option but to be ashamed of being Nigerians, Africans by extension and Black persons in particular. An ancient African proverb says that it is one thing to be called a dog by your adversary but another thing all together for you to respond with a bark and a sharp bite in confirmation. As Africans, the world derisively captures us as emotive, intuitive, unscientific and incapable of critical thought. Yet, Nigeria was birthed with a hope that Africa had found a nation that would redeem its destiny.

When Nigeria gained its independence our continent celebrated wildly believing that a smart champion had emerged. Instead of rising to the occasion, Nigeria has gradually redefined itself as an object lesson in national failure. It was all along coming and the social engineers of the Nigerian project knew that a day would arrive when the seeds of corruption that were woven into our national equation would bring an overwhelming harvest to silence the hopes of Africa.

Well, it has finally happened as the crass ‘dolaporisation’ of the democratic process that was on open display in the presidential 2022 primaries of the two major Nigerian political parties – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) – announced the incontestable victory of the total darkness of corruption over the titan of West Africa.

These ignoble events even call for the commemorative coinage of a new word and the word ‘dolaporisation’ simply refers to the influence of “a tsunami of American dollars” on any process. With this new word, it will be on record forever that the political ambition to Artikulate and Tinubate, our noble nation was not our national desire but an exploitation of the poverty grind by cankered moneybags with an ego to feed. The future will never understand how the destiny of a 200 million strong populace was subverted by the ‘dolaporisation’ of less than 20, 000 individuals by a group that represents less than 5% of the population.

It is utterly ridiculous that the #EndSars generation who represent about 65% of the nation continue to idle while their destinies are being destroyed by analogue dinosaurs whose ideas belong to a museum. Two things make it compelling for a nation that is facing at least five existentialist threats to find a way out of this Articulated and Tinubated options. It is on record that the one of the aspirants visited the grave of Usman Dan Fodio, the jihadist just before he entered the campaign grounds to declare his intention. Nigerians would have appreciated a visit to Mecca in Saudi Arabia but we never knew that Usman Dan Fodio’s grave was a venerated Islamic site.

The same fellow was quick to withdraw a politically correct response to the gruesome murder of a Christian female by a radicalised mob of students in the Shehu Shagari School of Education in Sokoto, when they threatened mayhem. If a stern military president like Mohammadu Buhari could not curtail the spread of terrorism across the nation what hope of survival do we have under a man whose sympathies align with that of terrorists? It was a show of shame for the other candidate whose unguarded utterances opened a window for the world to see how the great and enviable “Omoluabi” heritage that was built over 16 hundred years in Yorubaland has been destroyed by his self-centered ambitions.

The Omoluabi heritage is the greatest treasure of the Yoruba’s because it promoted high moral value standards, a sophisticated civilising programme and a principled governance code right from the days of Oduduwa, to the era of Bishop Ajayi Crowther and the times of Obafemi Awolowo. It produced the glorious advances of the Western region and set the pace for civilisation in sub-Saharan Africa. If the best that the Southwest can now produce is an unrefined bullion van brigand to compete with a Northeast terror sympathiser for the presidential seat it means the end has finally come.

The only option we have is to go for a “disruption strategy” to produce a new nation with a new vision and a new hope. All we need is the courage to face a couple of feeble old moneybags and the dangerous lickspittles on their payroll. In a nutshell, the end is here if we do nothing to neutralise the few thousand people making our lives miserable in Nigeria.

*Rev Peter Ladi Thompson, a security expert and strategist thinker, writes from Lagos

