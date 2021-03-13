An artiste needs to have plan, financial value –Blessed Boy

For any investor to respect and value an artiste in whom they will invest, such artiste needs to bring some financial value to the table, and not expect the investor to fund every aspect of his music recording and promotion,” says US-based Nigerian artiste, Joseph Oluwatobiloba Abojei, (aka Blessed Boy). He added that an artiste needs to have his own plan and must have pushed such plan to a certain level before approaching an investor. “An artiste should be able to tell an investor that this is my plan, this is where I am, and your investment will only help me get to that point that I want to be,” he said. According to him, good music requires good money and an upcoming artiste needs to have another source of income to fund his musical career. “It is suicidal for any upcoming artiste to do music full time.

Beyond talent, creativity and hard work, finance plays a major role if a musician will succeed in Nigeria,” Blessed Boy also said. Speaking on his passion for music, the US-based Nigerian artiste, who holds a US College Degree in Business Administration, said he works multiple jobs in the States to finance the production and promotion of his songs.

“Many upcoming artistes are always ashamed of their hustle, but I am very proud of my jobs,” he said. Blessed Boy who picked interest in music in the late 2000s, shortly before traveling out of the country, decided to pursue a career in music in 2011 and has since then released over 20 singles such as ‘Babara’, ‘Ayedun-Chop Life’, ‘Save Us’, ‘Throw That’, ‘Great Call’, ‘Adara’, ‘My Hand’, ‘Precious’, ‘Take Over’, ‘Trophy’, and ‘Black’, amongst others.

Hinting on his next project, he stated that he is working on a new track that will be released on May 14th being his birthday, the artiste who didn’t want to give much details about the song, however, mentioned that the song which will be released with its video is already being perfected.

The artiste who is determined to break through and secure his place in the Nigerian music space, using every legal and acceptable means, such as working hard and creating good music, has promised to drop at least one amazing single once every two months for the next five years.

According to him, he has no plans of releasing any EP or album any time soon, because he wants to daily challenge himself to becoming a better version of Blessed Boy and also ensure his previous singles would not be better than his current single. Describing the Nigerian music market, Blessed Boy said the industry is a very unique one, based on the diverse audiences an artiste can reach with their different types of music. He added that any artiste can become something with their own style without trying to imitate anyone.

“The Nigerian audience is so diverse, as you have the elites, polished, crude, illiterates, educated and touts as potential target, and there is no type of sound you do as a musician that won’t appeal to a segment of the potential audience. “Every musician will definitely find a very loyal fan base in Nigeria if they stay true to their sound and style” he stated. Blessed Boy, who started his music career in Sagamu, Ogun State, before relocating to the States in 2009, said he sees himself in a class of his own, because he is not in competition with anybody in the music industry, but, he keeps striving to be a better version of himself every day.

Speaking about what inspires his music, he said music is a thing of the soul, a tool he uses to appreciate himself, others and God, he added that he uses music to express himself and address happenings and issues around him. Blessed Boy further said, despite being in the States, he will not allow the American kind of music influence him to the point of losing his Nigerian flavour and sound.

He stressed that he is a Nigerian by blood, because he spent his formative years in Nigeria, thus, whenever he writes or records music, the Nigerian in him always prevails. “Despite being based in the US, I do music basically for the Nigeria audience, because I am a Nigerian by blood. I do American types of songs, but, every time I try to be American, I just can’t, because I can’t forget home.

He also stated that he will definitely return to Nigeria to face music squarely, because Nigeria is where to be and where you get the automatic sound as well as the producers that understand the Nigerian sound and audience. On working with big Nigerian artiste, Blessed Boy said he is working on attaining a certain creative level, where a big artiste will be excited to feature on his song just as much as he is excited featuring them.

