As Nigerians elect a new president tomorrow, they will not only be choosing the head of state/ government of the largest democracy on the continent, but the commanderin- chief of the armed forces, FELIX NWANERI reports

After months of political intrigues, Nigerians head to the polls tomorrow to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in what promises to be a stiff contest given the strength of the parties and candidates in the race.

The National Assembly election, which will hold simultaneously with the presidential poll, has 1,101 candidates battling for 109 senatorial seats and 3,122 for the 360 House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 federal legislative positions.

About 93.4 million voters will vote in the elections and it is expected that the presidential poll, which has 18 contenders would be a nail-biting finish.

The candidates include ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP); a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress – APC); a former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi (Labour Party – LP) and a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Others are Christopher Imumolen (Accord Party – AP), Hamza Al-Mustapha (Action Alliance – AA), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress – AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Yusuf Sani (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Peter Umeadi (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA) and Charles Nnadi (Action Peoples Party – APP).

Also on the list are Princess Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party – BP), Felix Osakwe (National Rescue Movement – NRM), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Abdumalik Ado-Ibrahim Young Progressives Party – YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP).

A breakdown of the candidates’ list for the national elections according to gender shows that there is only one female out of the 18 candidates for the presidential election – Ojei of APM. This represents just 2.77 per cent of the contestants. None of the parties fielded a female vice presidential candidate.

For the senatorial election; out of the 1,101 candidates vying for 109 Senate seats, 92 are women (8.35 per cent), while 288 women are contesting for House of Representatives out of the total 3,122 contestants, representing 9.2 per cent. Cumulatively, there are 381 women among the total of 4,241 contestants for the Office of President and National Assembly seats.

This represents 8.9 per cent of the contestants. A state-by-state analysis shows that of the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), five states did not field any woman as a candidate for the Senate, while one state did not field any woman as a candidate for the House of Representatives.

The states lacking in this regard are Kano, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara for senatorial election and Jigawa for the House of Representatives poll. While there is no doubt that 18 candidates are in the race for the Aso Villa as Nigeria’s seat of power is known, political analysts are of the view that the battle is a four-horse race between the quartet of Atiku, Tinubu, Kwankwaso and Obi.

Atiku: Another date with history

The former vice president has never pretended about occupying the country’s number one position. He first took a shot at the presidency in 1993 and placed third after Chief Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primary.

In 1998, he was elected governor of Adamawa State, but he was selected before his inauguration by the PDP presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as his running mate for the February 1999.

They went on to win the election and Atiku was inaugurated as vice president on May 29, 1999. After his first term as vice president, some governors elected on the platform of the then ruling party plotted to deny Obasanjo a second term.

The plan was to hand Atiku the party’s presidential ticket in that year’s general elections, but he opted for a joint a ticket with his principal and both won the election.

However, the botched plot pitched him against Obasanjo and the cold war that ensued after their inauguration for a second term in office, degenerated to a bitter political battle by 2006, when Atiku declared his presidential ambition. Obasanjo’s insistence that Atiku will not succeed him forced the then vice president to leave the PDP for the defunct Action Congress (AC), which handed him its presidential ticket.

The election was won by Umaru Yar’Adua (PDP). Atiku rejected the result and called for its cancellation. He, however, returned to the PDP in 2009. While his return was initially resisted by his state chapter of the PDP, he was granted a waiver by the party’s national leadership.

That paved the way for him to contest the 2011 PDP presidential primaries. Atiku was selected by the Northern Elders Political Leaders Forum (NPEF) led by former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, as the region’s consensus candidate, but was floored at PDP’s presidential primary by then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan, who went ahead to win the election.

The 2011 defeat did not deter Atiku as he surfaced again in 2014 for the 2015 presidency. He had before then made good his threat of dumping the PDP should the party’s leadership fail to return it to the vision of its founding fathers with his defection to the then opposition APC.

Many believed ten that he would be the candidate to beat in the APC presidential primary election given his financial strength and political structure, but he lost the ticket to Buhari.

The former vice president returned to his chain of businesses, but a rumoured 2019 ambition emanated late 2015. It was alleged then that Atiku hosted political meetings in Dubai Dubai, United Arab Emirates, apparently to revive his political machinery ahead of the 2019 presidential election, but he described the rumour as the handiwork of political mischief makers, who wanted to draw a wedge between him and Buhari.

But, denial being another name for politics, it did not take long before the picture became clear that the former vice president will take another shot at the presidency.

However, there was a roadblock to this quest – Buhari’s second term bid. This barrier forced Atiku to resign from the APC on November 24, 2017.

He hinged his decision on the party’s failure to deliver on its promises to Nigerians, who, according to him, have long been desperate for improved economic interventions.

While the former vice president promised then to take time to ponder about his next political move, it was obvious that a return to his former party was imminent. This belief manifested on December 3, 3027, when he formally returned to the PDP.

This set the stage for him to join the 2019 presidential race. As expected, Atiku defeated 11 other aspirants at the PDP’s national convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on December 7, 2018. He polled 1,532 votes to beat his closest rival, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who scored 693 votes, while then President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, placed third with 317 votes.

Atiku’s emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP drew the battle line for the 2019 presidency between him and President Buhari but the former vice president lost the February 27, 2019 election to the incumbent. Atiku challenged the outcome of the election but the Supreme Court dashed his hope of upturning the table against the ruling party.

The loss, however, did not deter Atiku in his bid to lead Africa’s most populous nation. The former vice-president emerged the candidate of the PDP for tomorrow’s presidential election after polling 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who had 237 votes in the party’s presidential primary held on May 28, 2022.

The 76-year-old PDP presidential candidate has pledged to unite Nigerian if elected by forming an inclusive government.

Atiku’s policy document tagged: ‘My Covenant with Nigerians,’ is summed up to a 5-point development agenda. The document reveals that Atiku will establish a strong and effective democratic government that will guarantee the safety and security of lives and property. It also shows that he will build a strong and prosperous economy, create jobs and wealth as well as lift millions out of poverty.

Tinubu: The kingmaker wants to be king

The former governor of Lagos State is one politician many have come to love or hate. Blessed with uncanny ability to identify political as well as electoral assets, there is no doubt that the APC presidential candidate played a major role in the emergence of Buhari as president in 2015.

Tinubu’s support for Buhari stemmed from APC’s national convention in Lagos, where he mobilised governors of the party then and other stakeholders to ensure that the former head of state was not muscled out by other presidential aspirants with huge financial war chests. This explained why Buhari defeated four other aspirants – Atiku, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rochas Okorocha and the publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah (now late), to clinch the APC ticket.

Buhari polled 4,430 votes to beat Kwankwaso to the second position with 974 votes. Shockingly, Atiku, who many had thought would give Buhari a good fight, was a distant third with 954 votes. Okorocha came fourth with 624 votes, while Nda-Isaiah had 10 votes.

To further push the Buhari candidacy, Tinubu jettisoned his purported vice presidential ambition after consultations with party chieftains on the effect of a Muslim/Muslim ticket on APC’s chance at the poll. That paved the way for the choice of a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate but not without Tinubu’s endorsement.

To many, Tinubu was not only the reason for the inroad Buhari made into the South- West in the 2015 presidential poll but the support he enjoyed from the zone afterwards. It was against this backdrop that many were shocked, when the APC national leader reportedly declared in February 2017 that he would run for the presidency in 2019, even when it was clear that Buhari would run for a second term.

Tinubu, who then spoke during the inauguration of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State for his first term in office, said he will not rule out the possibility of running for the office of president, but emphasised that it will only happen if there is a vacancy in the presidency. Expectedly, meanings were read into his statement at that time.

While some insinuated that he had already set machinery in motion to vie for the country’s top job in 2019, the APC national leader later came out to debunk the claim, saying he would rather support President Buhari. He maintained that those who misconstrued his comment to mean that he would contest the 2019 presidential election were out to pitch him against President Buhari.

Despite his explanation, some analysts said Tinubu sold a dummy to test the political waters given his ability to read situations and know when to throw his hat to the ring.

According to them, with Buhari serving out his second term in 2023, the coast would be clear for the man most of his admirers refer to as “Jagaban” to actualize his dream.

And it was shortly after Buhari’s inauguration for a second term in office that some groups sprung up, urging Tinubu to run for the 2023 presidency. This was followed by pockets of endorsements from different quarters. Some of the groups even went to the extent of printing campaign materials in Tinubu’s name to show how serious they are but Tinubu denounced the groups, saying he did not authorise such.

The disclaimer, notwithstanding, Tinubu’s 2023 bid gained momentum, when a political pressure group known as South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), emerged on the scene. The group, led by a former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said it was pushing for the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election because he has the political will and experience to turn the country’s fortune around.

Tinubu confirmed Adeyeye’s assumption that he will not back out of the 2023 presidential race, when he told Nigerians on January 10, 2022 that he has informed Buhari of his intention to contest the presidential election. He said he has the confidence, vision, and capacity to build on the foundation laid by Buhari to turn around the fortunes of the country.

Tinubu’s dream of flying the flag of the ruling party in the forthcoming presidential election materialised on June 8, 2022, when he defeated 13 other aspirants in a keenly contested primary election. He polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, a former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, with a wide margin.

Amaechi had 316 votes, a difference of 955 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo placed a distant third with 235 votes, while the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan polled 152 votes to take the fourth position.

Tinubu, who would be 71 in March, has promised economic reforms to tackle poverty; provision of meaningful education and jobs for the youth; new opportunities in the FINTECH sector, the creative and entertainment industries, digital skills and other areas. His policy document is tagged “Renewed hope: Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.”

Kwankwaso: Aiming to upset the apple cart Kwankwaso, who leads the popular Kwankwasiya Movement, a political pressure group, is the standard bearer of the NNPP, is hopeful of stopping the candidates of the two leading political parties – APC and PDP. He emerged as candidate through a voice vote being the sole presidential aspirant of the party.

This is the first time the former governor of Kano State will be on the ballot for a presidential election although he has made attempts in the past that didn’t go beyond party primaries. He contested the APC presidential primary election in 2014 as well as that of the PDP in 2018 but failed to pick the tickets of the respective parties for the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

A consummate politician, 65-year-old Kwankwaso represented Madobi Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives and served as deputy speaker during the aborted Third Republic.

He was governor of Kano State for eight years (1999-2003 and 2011-2015) in the current Fourth Republic. He was first elected in 1999 on the platform of the PDP, but lost re-election bid in 2003 to Ibrahim Shekarau of the then All Peoples Party (APP).

He was, however, in July of the same year, appointed as Minister of Defence by then President Olusegun Obasanjo. He made another unsuccessful attempt to return to power as governor in 2007. He was appointed as Presidential Special Envoy to Somalia and Darfur by Obasanjo after the polls.

However, luck smiled on him in 2011 as he returned to the Kano government house. After serving out his second term in 2015, he won election to the Senate, and represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019.

kwankwaso’s policy document titled “My Pledges To You” shows that he will pay more attention to education and make all entry examinations into tertiary institutions free for citizens. He promised that the problem of two million out-of-school children would be over in four years.

His other plans include improving nonoil revenues, improving crude oil production to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) targets, curbing inflation, preventing corruption, wastages and theft as well as recruitment of 750,000 personnel into the nation’s armed forces.

Obi: Man on a mission to disrupt old order

The former governor of Anambra State was among the frontrunners for the PDP presidential ticket of the PDP but he shocked most party faithful, when he announced his withdrawal from the contest and resignation from the party few days to the shadow poll. He later opted for LP and emerged as its candidate for the presidential election.

The exgovernor, who was the PDP’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, polled 96 out of the 97 votes cast at the party’s presidential primary election. One vote was voided. Obi’s emergence as LP’s presidential flag bearer has turned the party to a movement, particularly over mass mobilisation by the youth for his ambition.

Also, numerous endorsements in his favour, including from former President Obasanjo, have ruffled feathers. While many are wondering how Obi will match other candidates believe to have deep pockets, there is no doubt that his rich profile makes up for what he lacks in terms of finance. His supporters, who call themselves “Obidients,” are also optimistic of converting social media buzz into victory.

Born on July 19, 1961, Obi, who served as governor of Anambra State between 2006 and 2014, succeeded in shaping the economy of the state and positioning it as first among equals. He also recorded huge success in improving the secondary education sector of the state.

As governor, Obi was also a member of the Presidential Economic Management Team as well as Special Adviser to the President on Finance. He was also vice-chairman of the influential Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Chairman of the South-East Governor’s Forum from 2006 to 2014.

The LP candidate has said that he is on a mission is to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, wastage, misappropriation, mismanagement and looting of public treasury by blocking all areas of financial leakages through prudent spending and bold ideas of economic transformation.

Obi’s manifesto titled “Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria,” listed seven key priority areas needed to jump-start the economy. Some of the priority areas include securing the country, ending banditry and insurgency and uniting the country in such a way “that no one is left behind.”

The LP candidate said his administration will shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialisation.

Obi also promised to restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional civil service; leapfrog Nigeria into the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) through application of scientific and technological innovations to create reforms to entrench the rule of law; aggressively fight corruption; reduce cost of governance and establish an honest and efficient a digital economy. Nnadi

Like this: Like Loading...