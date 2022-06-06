An entrepreneur, Kehinde Teluwo, has emerged as the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) senatorial candidate for Ogun Central for the 2023 general elections.

Teluwo’s emergence was through a consensus arrangement of the party.

Teluwo who addressed journalists on his emergence said he would justify the confidence that the party leadership had reposed in him.

Teluwo made it clear that he would do all in his power to ensure the quality representation of his people in the upper legislative chamber.

He added that the past and the present representatives of the senatorial district did not know the functions of a senator, emphasizing that no bill had ever been sponsored by them in favor of the people they represented at the Senate.

He said, “I have come to change the old narratives and my people should be expecting the dividend of democracy in full if I am allowed to represent them in the House of Senate in 2023.”

“Enough is enough for the political injustice from the old cabals that had been in charge of Ogun Central Senatorial District. It is time for the youth to take over and the time is now,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...