An evening ‘Under the Sky’ with Praiz

Award winning recording artist, Praiz, recently hosted entertainment industry’s finest, to a carefully curated menu at Ile Eros by the Billionaire Chef Eros, to commemorate the release of “Under the Sky” his first video as executive producer with his music record company, Cicada Music which he launched in March, 2020.

‘Under the Sky’, directed by film maker, Toka McBaror is a baring of the soul, emotional story that leaves you with heart full of love and hope that will sweep you away until the last clip.

In the words of Praiz: “It’s a very exciting release day to say the least, I had an amazing experience creating this video and delving into the characters that told this love story.”

‘Under the Sky’ is available on all audio and video streaming platforms across the globe.

Like this: Like Loading...