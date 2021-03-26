An eventful life’ll tell inspirational stories, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo has praised founder of event management and consulting firm, Eventful Ltd, Mrs. Yewande Zacchaeus, following the firm’s smooth change of guard and the launch of a book and a movie. Osinbajo commended Zacchaeus’ “trailblazing” role in the industry, describing the coffee table book, ‘An Eventful Life’ as one which ‘tells inspirational human stories.’ The Vice-President spoke at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos at an event themed “Evolution” during which Eventful announced its management changes.

The firm announced Zacchaeus as its Chairman; Fisayo Beecroft (Managing Director); Mrs. Chioma Nwachukwu, (Finance Controller), joined the firm’s board while Vice-Chairman of Chocolate City Group, Mr. Audu Maikori and Managing Director of DCSI, Mrs. Bisi Adeyemi, were named Independent Directors respectively.

A movie, ‘The Wait’ was also unveiled. In a goodwill message read on his behalf at the event, Osinbajo said “An Eventful Life is not your usual coffee table book. It chronicles the history of a pioneering effort in events management as a business in Nigeria, the daily triumphs of Eventful, the company, the victories of vision and determination over fear and doubt. It is a coaching class in the nuances of running a small business in Nigeria and anywhere else.”

