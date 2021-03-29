News

An exclusive interview with leading model Laua Iafrate

The definition and expectations of a model are changing. As beauty is beginning to be rediscovered in our work and character, today’s young models embrace their strengths with joy. Among them is Venezuelan model Laura Iafrate.

Q. Can you tell us about yourself?
A. My name is Laura Iafrate, and I work as a professional model. I was born and raised in Carcas, Venezuela, in 1996. Apart from modeling, I also dabble as an entrepreneur, real estate broker, influencer, and activist. I married my husband Adam Keynes, a Venture Capitalist, in 2018, and we have a son together, Santiago. My small family shuttles between Mexico City and New York.

Q. What got you into modeling?
A. It was pure chance. I did my schooling at San Ignacio de Loyola School and studied Law and Liberal Arts for two years at Universidad Metropolitana de Caracas. My career path was cut out for me, but as luck would have it, agents of Elite Model Look found me when I was 16. Initially, I wasn’t sure how to react, but I got hooked after winning the Elite Model Look Venezuela in 2014. This win evolved into me representing my country in the World Final in Shenzhen, China. I have modeled for top fashion brands such as Angel Sánchez, Custo Barcelona, and Rosa Clara. I hope to continue my work for as long as I can and inspire women around the world.

Q. Tell us about your work as an activist.
A. I wanted to study law to be able to defend the weak and downtrodden of our world. I wanted to be a voice of hope. While the law would have given me a chance to get head-on with powerful forces in the opposition, my work as a model has allowed me to collaborate with many powerful names and agencies who wish to give back to the world as a part of their CSR initiatives. I have worked with organizations that work towards putting an end to human trafficking in Latin America. I also participated in GSN UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in Mexico in 2019.

Q. What do you wish to achieve with your work?
A. I wish to enable women to understand and take advantage of the equality of opportunity. Women are resilient, intelligent, patient, and strong and are just what we need to make our world less cold and more humane.
Beautiful, powerful, and altogether well-meaning individuals like Laura have the chance and the will to make the world workable and suitable for all.

