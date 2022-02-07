News

An Exclusive Interview with the Talented Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky

As a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has finally woken up to the universal importance of doctors and nurses. Without the skill, expertise, fortitude, selflessness, and unconditional care of medical health care professionals, the world would be a completely different place. Surgeons who practice in the field of cosmetic surgery may not be in a position to save someone’s life directly, but nevertheless, they are involved in helping improve a patient’s quality of life and carrying out life-changing procedures daily. Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky instinctively knew that facial plastic surgery was the right fit for his particular skill set when he was still at medical school. The Ukraine-born doctor has since spent his career earning notability and recognition as a plastic surgeon who is renowned for both his integrity and talent.

“It was during my internship and residency at medical school in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery that I first realized that my innate skills and abilities lent themselves better to facial and cosmetic surgery,” explained Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky, who added, “The precise, meticulous, and transformative nature of it appealed to me a lot. I realized I would be giving up the chance to save someone’s life in a medical emergency by giving my focus solely to cosmetic surgery, and it was a hard decision to make, but when you hear your true calling in life, you have no choice but to listen.”

Thousands of satisfied clients testify to the fact that Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky followed the right path in life. By closely consulting with his clients and discussing their hopes and outcomes for the surgery, he can advise them on the right treatments and procedures as per their needs. In some cases, Dr. Zhuravsky has even advised some of his clients that cosmetic surgery is not the right solution for them. He believes fiercely in the doctor’s code of always doing what is right for the patient.

Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky further explained, “My job is to take into account the client’s desires, aesthetic goals, physical characteristics, and all available solutions before recommending the correct course of action. There’s a stigma attached to cosmetic surgery that it’s superficial. However, nothing could be further from the truth. I have seen firsthand the profound impact it has on people’s well-being—both physical and mental— when carried out with professionalism and legitimate concern. To be in a position where I can improve the quality of someone’s life on a regular basis is why I first entered medicine in the first place, and I cannot think of anything more empowering or rewarding.”

We commend Dr. Ruslan Zhuravsky’s efforts in impacting his patients’ lives positively and wish him all the very best in future endeavors.

 

