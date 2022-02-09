An Exclusive Interview with the Talented Ginni Saraswati

Talent can sometimes make itself known to us from an early age. It can be nurtured and explored with the right amount of support. Yet, there are times when talent is discovered unexpectedly, like when we are thrown into a situation and there are pleasant surprises along the way! Ginni Saraswati is a podcaster and Founder and CEO of Ginni Media, where she works on some of the most successful podcasts.

Were you always interested in radio and podcasting?

I listened to 101.1 TTFM (now Mix) on the radio growing up. This wasn’t by choice as we only had one radio at home which my sister and mother used and that was the radio station that played in the background. Sometimes, I used to tape over my older sister’s 90’s mix tapes with my own radio show, much to her dismay. I guess my dulcet tones didn’t make up for Janet Jackson’s vocals being erased. It’s ironic because I was a quieter kid during primary school so looking back, the fact that a part of my living was built talking to strangers would never have crossed my mind. I grew more confident in public speaking in high school when I participated in school productions and later on in college, started volunteering at a local radio station.

You started your career in radio. What made you move to podcasting?

I moved into podcasting purely as a consequence of being on radio. A pleasant consequence, nonetheless. FM Radio stations would post episodes of radio interviews with celebrities on iTunes which opened up a whole world of listeners for them. After hosting a variety of programs from morning shows to drivetime, to specialty shows in Melbourne and Los Angeles, I left radio in 2015 and started my podcast, The Ginni Show in 2016. Podcasts were still in its early stages then and I started to notice content for specific communities, interests and topics were gaining popularity. People were looking for something different. And I haven’t looked back since.

What accomplishments are you most proud of at Ginni Media?

There are so many things I’m proud of that we’ve achieved at Ginni Media. What I’m most proud of is the fact that the team is from over 15 different countries around the world, we speak over 10 languages, most of us have never met in person and we’ve been able to combine our talents and build an awesome remote community creating amazing audio, together.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...