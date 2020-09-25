An eyesore called Calabar-Itu highway

It was constructed over 40 years ago and inaugurated with aplomb. But since then, the Calabar-Itu highway has been on a steep slope of decline. A journey that is supposed to last only 45 minutes now takes eight hours if one is lucky. Otherwise, it could take a day if there is a breakdown of any heavy duty vehicle on the road. Tony Anichebe in Uyo reports on the plights of travellers on the road

Travellers along Calabar-Itu highway have expressed their displeasure over the deplorable state of the road for over three years now. They complained that the Calabar- Itu highway, which was constructed in the mid-seventies, is now death trap as it has remained without maintenance ever since it was constructed. A survey carried out by the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom Council, revealed that there is hardly a portion of the road without potholes. Speaking to newsmen on recently, in Itu, a regular user of the road, Mr Effiong Okon, lamented the hardship experienced on the road every week that he passed through from Uyo to Calabar. Okon, who is a businessman, said that he lacked words to describe the hardship experienced on the road by regular users. According to him, Uyo to Calabar was supposed to be about an hour journey, but now travellers spend up to eight hours, some sleep on the road, when there is any breakdown of heavy truck along the road. “I lack words to describe the poor state of the Calabar-Itu road.

The road users are now subjected to untold hardship, as if they committed sin for being citizens of Nigeria, and coming from this part of the country. “A journey of 45-minute drive from Calabar to Uyo when the road was newly constructed during the military administration of Gen. Yakubu Gowon, is now taking a two-day drive. “Travelers only know when they leave and cannot determine when to reach destination. If you are traveling on the road, you are going with a broken heart because of the tears that will come from your eyes during the trip.

“Sometimes, one is forced to sleep on the road as trucks fail on each other within short notice,” Okon said. Another regular user of the road, Mr Ita Asuquo, collaborated the experience of Okon to newsmen. Asuquo, who said he traveled along the road nearly every week, decried the deplorable state of the federal highway in the last three years. He said that since his family stays in Calabar, while he works in Uyo, his travels of every weekend have been suspended, to reduce ugly experience on the highway. Asuquo said that he can’t travel along the road with his vehicle because each time he used his car to travel, he ended up in the mechanic workshop.

Mrs Eme Essien, who narrated her experience on the road, said that on July 24, she missed a wedding that she prepared to attend in Uyo due the bad state of the highway. Essien said they left Calabar and were stranded at Okurikang because of a gridlock occasioned by the poor state of the road.

“Traveling along this road is not apa good experience at all. It is a nightmare coupled with its attendant consequences. If there are alternatives, one would not travel through this road again. She appealed to the Federal Government and both Akwa Ibom and Cross River governments to do everything possible to complete the dualization of Calabar-Itu highway. She said the deplorable state of the road has affected economic and social activities of the two states. Reacting to the poor state of the road, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sen. Ita Enang, said that the delay was due to funding challenges confronting the Federal Government. Enang, said the Federal Government has requested for funding support from SuKuk bond to finance the completion of the road.

The Presidential Aide said he had personally written to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Works and Housing to assist the project with loan from the SuKuk bond. “Right now, we are looking at multilateral sources of funding the road. “I have written and I am requesting for funding support from the Ministries, from the SuKuk bond through the Debt Management Office, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Works and Housing to help the road with loan from the SuKuk bond,” Enang said Enang said that contract for the construction of road has been awarded by the Federal Government to Julius Berger and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

He therefore, appealed to the people to be a bit more patient as efforts were on to ensure completion. Our Correspondent reports that traveling along Calabar-Itu road, which ought to be an hour journey, now takes over eight hours with its attendant economic consequences, due to its deplorable state. Enang had earlier expressed displeasure over the attitude of members of some communities living along the Calabar-Itu highway, who he said were erecting illegal structures with intention to get compensation.

Enang expressed the displeasure during a facility tour of the project in Itu recently. Enang, therefore, warned such communities along the Calabar-Itu highway corridor to desist from such act, as government would not pay any compensation on structures under the high tension cables. According to him, the Federal Government will not pay compensation on any structure that was not there before valuation. He noted that residents along the highway had erected tombstones and structures where there was none with intention to get compensation from government.

Enang added that most of the structures on the right of way had been paid compensation by government since the construction of the road in 1976 and wondered why people should come back to erect tombstones to defraud government. He appealed to the Village Head of Mbak Oku Itam, Chief Robert Udoh, to call his people to order to desist from building illegal structures under the high tension cables with the hope of getting compensation. “So, please, call all the people along this road that these things they are doing will not pay off. When the valuers will measure, they will measure the area that cannot be paid.

“The fact that you have structures here doesn’t mean government will pay you. “Before the contract was awarded, the estimate of the buildings that were there, economic trees and other valuables were taken. That is what was used in arriving at the contract.

“So, if we have come to see any other thing after that valuation was done and value taken, then we must find out, So, please call your people that all these things they are building will be a loss to them, as government will not pay any compensation. “Some people have come here to erect tombstone for people that did not die. Some, their fathers and mothers are alive but they have erected their tombstones in respect of living people. “Please advise your people that it will not be accepted because government is overstretched,” he said. According to him, if the cost of valuation and compensation becomes too high, government will not hesitate to move the road to a fresh route, take through the bush and get to Ikot Ekpene.

“It is possible to take the road to a fresh route, if the cost of compensation is too much. Only four kilometres, we have paid N595 million as compensation and we are not prepared to do that again,” Enang said. The presidential aide noted that the construction of the road was delayed due to funding challenges confronting the Federal Government and, therefore, appealed to the people to be a bit more patient as efforts were on to ensure completion.

In his response, Chief Udoh, appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the construction of the road as it had become a nightmare for commuters. The monarch urged government to also ensure adequate payment of compensation to those whose structures had been affected in the course of the dualisation of the highway.

