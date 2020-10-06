An Independence gift for UniAbuja

On October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary, the University of Abuja benefitted from the kind gesture of the Chinese government as China was also celebrating same day. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Nigeria’s 60th year Independence Day anniversary marked on October 1st, was another time for individuals, public and private organisations to reach out and celebrate the nation’s milestone in ways peculiar to them.

The anniversary coincided with the 71st Independence Day anniversary of the People’s Republic of China Weeks before the official celebration, there were lots of political, social, religious and educational events in different parts of the country, especially the nation’s capital, Abuja. One of such event was the cash donation of N4.9 million from the Chinese government to 49 students of the University of Abuja popularly known as UNIABUJA.

At least, seven postgraduate students and 42 undergraduate students selected from the 11 faculties of the institution and representing the 36 states and Abuja, benefitted from the cash donation receiving N100, 000 each to support their quest for education. Inside Abuja checks revealed that the selection of the students were based on the principles of equity, gender and academic performance.

Presenting the cash prize to each of the beneficiaries at the institution, the Charge D’ Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Zhao Yong, said it was a good way to commemorate both countries’ independence anniversary on 1st October, and 49 years of friendship and bilateral relations. According to him, the Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and well-being of foreign nationals, including foreign students, especially now given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As October 1st is fast approaching, our joy is shared and happiness doubled, be it in Nigeria or in China. For October 1 is our joint holiday, and the coming October 1 marks the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Nigeria, as well as the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“Celebrating October 1st together constitutes a unique bond between China and Nigeria. I wish to express my warmest congratulations to the 49 winners, who will be rewarded with the October 1 awards and I hope you together with your peers to carry on China-Nigeria friendship and become goodwill ambassadors of our two people.

“When COVID-19 broke out in Nigeria, China was the first to rush in to assist Nigeria. Two large batches of China-aid medical supplies from Chinese were donated to Nigeria government while a third batch has already arrived and will soon be delivered. “At this trying time, China and

Nigeria have stood together and fought together since the very beginning. President Muhammadu Buhari noted this in his solidarity letter. “China’s efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.”

With the recent directive on reopening of schools from the Federal Government, these students are fortunate to have received financial support that will make them resume the semester with ease. Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who commended China for its continuous support to Nigeria, charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the aid. Before now, China and Nigeria have been engaged in several bilateral relationships beneficial to both countries, especially the railway project in the country.

Due to the existing cordial relationship, UniAbuja had earlier begun moves to introduce Railway Engineering, a new course of study, to better equip interested Nigerians with the required knowledge on railway construction and management.

With the current support from China, Na’Allah said the new academic programme would soon be launched. “The best way you ensure future for the people is education. The best way you ensure the eradication of poverty is education. The best way you make sure that communities move forward is education. The best way you initiate grassroots development that is durable is education.

“For the People of China to have supported young people in this university like this, they are saying yes; they understand and are sincere in the way that they wanted the future of our young people to be.”

The Dean of student affairs, Abubakar Kari, explained the criteria used in the selection process: “Each state in Nigeria has a beneficiary of the scholarship; also, each faculty of the university has a beneficiary. 26 of the beneficiaries are female while 23 are male.

We also consider students with the best CGPA and students who need assistants like the orphans and indigents.” The excited beneficiaries, who expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and management of UniAbuja for finding them worthy, gave assurances of positive utilisation of the cash donations to further advance their educational pursuit.

Speaking to Inside Abuja, one of the beneficiaries, Abubakar Ibrahim, said the cash would assist him in cushioning the effect of the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused massive job losses and reduction of salaries, amongst other negative consequences.

