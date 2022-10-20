ANA announces prizes’ shortlist

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Prize judges have released the shortlists for the 2022 Literary Prizes in preparation for the 41st International Convention/ commissioning the first phase of ANA Hotels and Library, a project that is a follow-up to last year’s commissioning of Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre located within the same Writers’ Village. A statement by t Secretary Maik Ortserga stated that winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards dinner of the convention on October 29.
Related Articles
Anambra: CTA raises alarm over insecurity, election boycott
The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), yesterday expressed concern at the deteriorating security situation in Anambra State ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021. The CTA, an accredited election observation organization, said the security challenges in the state have degenerated on a daily basis, thereby casting fears as to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New York Gov Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment
A second former aide has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times that he had harassed her last year, reports the BBC. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate behaviour and ordered an independent inquiry into the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG donates 29,800 bags of fertilizer to banditry victims in Zamfara
The Federal Government yesterday donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who handed over the fertilizers, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)