News

ANA announces prizes’ shortlist

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Prize judges have released the shortlists for the 2022 Literary Prizes in preparation for the 41st International Convention/ commissioning the first phase of ANA Hotels and Library, a project that is a follow-up to last year’s commissioning of Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre located within the same Writers’ Village. A statement by t Secretary Maik Ortserga stated that winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards dinner of the convention on October 29.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra: CTA raises alarm over insecurity, election boycott

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), yesterday expressed concern at the deteriorating security situation in Anambra State ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021.   The CTA, an accredited election observation organization, said the security challenges in the state have degenerated on a daily basis, thereby casting fears as to […]
News

New York Gov Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

Posted on Author Reporter

  A second former aide has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times that he had harassed her last year, reports the BBC. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate behaviour and ordered an independent inquiry into the […]
News

FG donates 29,800 bags of fertilizer to banditry victims in Zamfara

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government yesterday donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who handed over the fertilizers, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica