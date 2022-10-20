ANA announces prizes’ shortlist

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Prize judges have released the shortlists for the 2022 Literary Prizes in preparation for the 41st International Convention/ commissioning the first phase of ANA Hotels and Library, a project that is a follow-up to last year’s commissioning of Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre located within the same Writers’ Village. A statement by t Secretary Maik Ortserga stated that winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards dinner of the convention on October 29.

