ANA announces Prizes’ shortlist

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Prize judges have released the shortlists for the 2022 Literary Prizes in preparation for the 41st International Convention/commissioning the first phase of ANA Hotels and Library, a project that is a follow-up to last year’s commissioning of Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre located within the same Writers’ Village.

A press statement signed by its Secretary of the Association, Maik Ortserga, stated that winners of the various prizes will be announced at the awards’ dinner of the convention on October 29, 2022.

The 41st International Convention of the Association has been fixed to hold from October 26 to 29 at the Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre, Mamman Vatsa Writers Village, Mpape, Abuja.

According to the statement, ‘Deportee’ by Ikenna Okeh, ‘If They Tell the Story’ by Ndidi Chiazor Enenmor, and ‘Glasshouse’ by Sumaila Isah Umaisha made the shortlist for ANA Prose Prize; while the shortlist for ANA Poetry Prize include ‘I know a thing or Two about Madness’ by Stanley Ejiogu, ‘The Lilt of the Rebel’ by Obari Gomba and ‘Memory and the call of Waters’ by S.Sueddie Vershima Agema, ‘Chant of the Angry’ by Kabura Zakama, and ‘Dance of A Savage’ by Charles Akinsete. The ANA Drama Prize shortlist include ‘The Dirty Leap’ by Olayinka Oyegbile, ‘Omalinze’ (an Igbo Antigone) by Ikechukwu Asika, and ‘Clipping the Wings’ by Georgie Iortema; while ‘The School Chap’ by Andrew Bula, ‘Bayo and Friends’ by  Modupe Oyetade, ‘The Invincible Will’ by Amadi Ekwutosilam Njoku, and ‘Queen Moremi’ by Ayo Oyeku are the shortlist for ANA Prize for Children’s Literature. For ANA/ Arbubakah Gimba Prize the shortlist include ‘Nightmare in Sicily’ by Nnneoma Michelle Egeonu, ‘Suitors are Scarce in Lagos’ by Lola Akande, ‘Beautiful Thief and other Stories’ by Alex Abesadu Byanyiko, and ‘A Maze of Fading Touches’ by S. Sueddie Vershima Agema.

 

