Anabolic steroids can result into male infertility

A top Indian-based fertility expert has highlighted the danger in taking anabolic steroids without consulting any medical expert, saying it may create havoc in the body in the long run, and result in significant side-effects in males which include impotency, erectile dysfunction and low-sperm count. According to the Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Dr. Parul Katiyar, who is based in New Delhi, India, anabolic steroids also increase the risk of life threatening heart attack and stroke.

“Not only males, these steroids affect female reproductive systems too,” said Katiyar. He advised men who wish to father children to consult their doctor before starting any new supplement for bodybuilding. Building muscles and having an extraordinary body is quite a common trend in youngsters for which they often take supplements, including anabolic steroids, reported ‘daijiworld.com,’ an online website.

Anabolic steroids are hormones prepared artificially, and resemble male hormones, that is testosterone, which is essential in males for the development of characteristics such as facial and body hair growth, increased height and muscle mass, deepening of voice, and sex drive. However, the IVF fertility specialist said the usage of these steroids increases the risk of pregnancy-related issues including ability to conceive. “They also create an imbalance in the menstrual cycle, making them prone to excessive unwanted body hair, decreased breast size and deepening of the voice.” On the effect of steroids, Katiyar explained that steroids were used in medicine for the treatment of some medical issues like hormonal imbalance, life threatening allergies, arthritis, etc but this should not be confused with the illegal use of anabolic steroids for bodybuilding.

