Anago on promoting community tourism

Anago James Osho, is one of Nigeria’s leading tour operators and a specialist on Badagry, his place of birth and abode. He owns Global Anago Adventures Limited among others, which have become vehicles for promoting tours not only to Badagry but across Nigeria and the West coast of Africa.

His devotion to developing and promoting Badagry as a tourist destination is unparallel especially when it comes to attracting the Diaspora to the once slave enclave, which holds a lot of attractions for people Anago recently conducted a tour of the town, with some tourists from Diaspora; Americans from Denver, Colorado, who were very enthusiastic and felt welcomed and at home in Badagry. They enjoyed all that were offered including the local delicacies such as Amala and gbegiri, served not at a cosy restaurant but at the local buka, where they fraternised with the locals and had a fulfilling moment. Excited about this development and the benefits of having tourists and Diasporas interact with the destination and the inhabitants unhindered, Anago shared his thoughts on how this can impact local tourism.

‘‘It is always interesting to travel with visitors that are interested in connecting with indigenous communities. It usually brings out the ancestor in me. As a cultural diplomat, showcasing of the people’s life style and culture becomes exhibited naturally and uninhibited. We are who we are. Our heritage is our pride. ‘‘These are Americans from Denver, Colorado, and they chose to eat Amala, gbegiri, ogunfe and ewedu with their hands, exactly how the locals eat their meals. ‘‘Community based tourism brings the tourist directly to the people and the people to the visitors. That is the purpose of my special tours. It is not enough to visit the attractions. The objective is to curate unique experiences.’’

