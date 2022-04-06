Analysts ascribe decline in capital importation to insecurity

REASON

Nigeria’s capital importation fell 30.61% Y-o-Y to $6.7bn in 2021

Citing data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that Nigeria’s capital importation plunged by 30.61 per cent, year-on-year, to $6.7 billion in 2021 from $9.66 billion in 2020 (a year that saw Covid- 19 disrupting the free flow of investments), analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have identified insecurity as a major hindrance to foreign investment in the country.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also listed exchange rate volatility and the high cost of doing business in Nigeria as the other factors that are responsible for the declining foreign investments in the country.

According to the analysts, unless the fiscal authorities address the nation’s security challenges, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would be embarking on a futile mission if it attempts to use monetary policy to attract foreign inflow.

As the analysts put it, “Cowry Research notes that insecurity, exchange rate volatility and high cost of doing business in Nigeria have done major disservice to foreign investment into the country, hence the continuing decline in capital importation.

“Importantly, there is need for the fiscal authority to live up to its responsibility to restore investors’ confidence by finding lasting solution to the current issue of insecurity in the country.

Hence, we note that any effort by the monetary authority to use the benchmark rate to drive foreign investment inflow would end up in futility as potential investors see worsening insecurity and depreciation of the naira/USD as major challenges.”

In a report released in January, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers, while commenting on Q3’21 capital importation data published by the NBS, had said that they are worried about Nigeria’s capital importation outlook given that political campaigns for general elections next year were picking up and raising political risk in the country.

The analysts stated: “Year- To-Date (YTD), the total foreign capital inflows as of 9M 2021 amounted to $4.51 billion, performing below that of 9M’20 by 47.6 per cent y/y,” noting that although the recovery in foreign inflows has been gradual, it was yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

They added: “Besides, the Nigerian market as a whole still lacks the long-awaited catalysts, such as FX clarity, improved security profile, stable government and business policies, which typically attract foreign investments.”

Although the analysts noted that the increase in foreign inflows in Q3 was broad-based, as it befitted significantly from the growth in portfolio investment (+120.8 per cent q/q), trailed by an increase in other investments (+65.0 per cent q/q) and a 38.3 per cent q/q increase in foreign direct investment, they pointed out that “the contribution of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) remains skewed to investment in money market instruments (hot money) by foreign investors (65.4 per cent of the FPIs in Q3’21), a situation, they said “continues to make the economy extremely vulnerable to external factors beyond the control of policymakers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...