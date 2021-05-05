Business

Analysts at ease over likely surge in NPLs

Tony Chukwunyem Citing the recovery in oil prices as well as the uptick in economic activity, analysts at United Capital Research have said that they are not expecting a sharp rise in banks’ nonperforming loans (NPLs). Commenting on the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS)

 

“Selected Banking Data Report for Q4-2020,” in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts, however, stated that while “growth risks have continued to dissipate amidst renewed optimism on full economic reopening in Nigeria,” the operating environment for businesses “remains fraught with legacy structural concerns.”

 

They stated: “Earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics released the “Selected Banking Data Report for Q4-2020.” In the report, banking sector gross loans reportedly grew 16.6 per cent y/y as well as 5.3 per cent q/q to N20.5 trillion.

 

Similarly, absolute Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) rose 16.0 per cent y/y and 5.5 per cent q/q to N1.2 trillion at the end of Q4-2020. Furthermore, while NPL ratio grew 1bp q/q, it declined 4bps y/y to print at 6.0 per cent at the end of Q4-2020.

 

“The growth in gross loans from the banking sector comes despite significant macroeconomic risks in 2020 due to COVID- 19. That said, we note that gross loan growth has been driven by a confluence of factors.

 

“First, CBN’s regulatory directive which saw the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) rises to 65.0 per cent lending appetite among commercial banks. Also, naira devaluation over the past year has increased the naira value of foreign currency loans.

 

“On the decline in NPL ratio, we believe this was driven by CBN’s regulatory forbearance, which allowed banks to restructure their loan books, particularly in sectors vulnerable to the shocks ignited by the pandemic. “Looking ahead, we observe that growth risks have continued to dissipate amidst renewed optimism on full economic reopening in Nigeria.

 

However, the operating environment for businesses remains fraught with legacy structural concerns.

 

Thus, we think lenders operating at the CBN’s 65.0 per cent Loan to Funding ratio will be reluctant to provide more credit, while those still falling short will remain active credit creators, considering the effect of CRR debits on banking system liquidity.

 

“On NPLs, given the banking sector’s exposure to the oil and gas industry, we do not expect a major shock in NPL ratio, considering the recovery in crude oil prices. Also, the near-fully reopened Nigerian economy posits a better macroeconomic and business story for loan performance in non-oil sectors.”

 

In the communiqué they issued at the end of their meeting in March, members of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stated that “the MPC noted the performance of the Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) of the DMBs, which showed a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.2 per cent, Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio of 6.3 per cent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 40.5 per cent, as at February 2020.

 

On non-performing loans (NPLs), the MPC noted that the ratio remained above the prudential benchmark of 5.0 per cent and urged the Bank to sustain its regulatory measures to bring it below the prudential benchmark.”

