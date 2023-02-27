Business

Analysts attribute decline in fx utilisation to CBN’s measures

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that the decline in foreign exchange utilisation in the third quarter of last year was caused by measures in

troduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), aimed at rationing foreign exchange. The analysts stated this while reacting to latest data on fx utilisation released by the apex bank. According to CBN data, the total value of foreign exchange utilised by the various sectors of the economy fell by about 13 per cent q/q to $7.3 billion in Q3‘22. Commenting on the data in a recent note, the analysts stated: “The decrease is primarily due to a -28 per

cent  reduction in fx usage for invisibles to c.$2.7bn. Underpinning the decrease in fx for invisibles was a -34 per cent q/q decline in fx usage by the financial services sector to $1.9 billion. Despite the decline in fx used for invisibles, the amount used to import goods, which made up about 63 per cent of all fx used, remained stable q/q at c.$4.6 billion. “One of the contributing factors to the decline in the value of invisibles is the rationing of fx by the central    bank and commercial banks as a result of demand pressure on the naira exchange rate.” They further said: “The recent reduction in the number of times customers can access fx for personal and business travel allowances to twice per year from four times previously highlights the demand pressure on fx. “Fx use for educational services which came a distant second in the invisibles segment declined by -6 per cent q/q to $232 million. “The industrial sector which typically takes up the largest share of visible imports fell -9 per cent q/q to almost $2.0 billion. “In contrast, imports of manufactured goods and food products increased by nine per cent and 32 per cent q/q to $979 million and $890 million respectively. Due to the shortage of fx supply, most manufacturers have to source a significant proportion of their fx needs from the black market. Notably, domestic food prices have been impacted by the higher fx premium paid on the black

