Analysts back Rivers court verdict on VAT collection

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Analysts at CSL Research have commended the Rivers State government for seeking the judiciary’s verdict on who between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and states, has the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT). Following the ruling by a Federal High Court in Rivers State recently that states and not the FIRS have the power to collect VAT, the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHOA) submitted a bill, which was recently signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike, empowering the state to commence VAT collection within its boundaries. However, the FIRS has appealed the court ruling and urged other states not to abide by it. But supporting the Rivers State government on the issue, the CSL Research analysts, in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, argued that the government’s action had brought to the fore the need for the country to debate whether it is appropriate for FIRS to continue to collect VAT on behalf of the Atates.

The analysts stated: “The Rivers State government’s decision has generated heated conversation across the polity, with commendation and backlash coming in similar proportions. To put it in context, the current 15:50:35 sharing formula recognises VAT belongs to the states as manifested by the 85 per cent of total VAT that goes back into the state and its local government areas. “Nonetheless, the ongoing practice of VAT administration in Nigeria leaves many questions unanswered, given that a state tax is being collected through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). One of the questions that have remained unanswered is at whose behest is FIRS now the collection agent for VAT? To ensure fiscal federalism, however, we believe it is high time a conversation is had on VAT collection in Nigeria.

