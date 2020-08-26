Analysts: BDCs’ funding’ll shrink exchange rate gap

Prediction

Naira trades at N477/$1, N386 per dollar on parallel market and I&E window respectively

The wide gap in the naira/dollar exchange rates in the different segments of the foreign exchange market is likely to be reduced when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumes forex sales to Bureaux De Change (BDC), analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.

In the wake of measures introduced by the Federal Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which included the banning of domestic and international flights, the CBN had on March 26, suspended the sale of forex to BDCs.

Analysts said the BDCs’ absence from the forex market was a key factor in the naira’s plunge against the dollar on the parallel market. While the naira/dollar exchange rate on the official window and the Investors and Exporters(I&E) window is N380 per dollar and N386/$1 respectively, the local currency trades at 477 per dollar on the parallel market.

However, as part of its gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions, government recently announced that international flights would resume on August 29. The CBN has said that it is likely to resume forex sales to BDCs once international flights resume.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said: “We feel that the widened disparity between different exchange rates should shrink if CBN reintroduces the sale of foreign currency to Bureau De Change.”

They, however, further stated: “We note that the increased net forex inflow into Nigerian economy in April 2020 may not be sustained going forward as the gradual reactivation of local economic activities, especially reopening of international flight, and possible reintroduction of the sale of foreign currency to BDC in order to suppress further depreciation of the Naira against the USD would increase the need for forex.

It would be recalled that a former Governor of CBN, Muhammad Sanusi, in July, asked the CBN to provide funding for BDCs in order to stabilise the naira value. Sanusi said that though the BDC was a small percentage of the market, funding it will impact speculation on the country’s currency.

He said the existing gap between rates in the I&E and BDC segments of the forex market could be traced to inadequate forex supply.

He said: “ The BDC segment is a small percentage of the market, but it does have an impact on speculation, which is why it is important to fund that market. And once the Central Bank has enough money and funds that market, it will probably converge.”

Like this: Like Loading...